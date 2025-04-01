34 Easter Dessert Recipes That Are Tastier Than Your Chocolate Eggs

Everyone loves it when the Easter bunny leaves something special in the basket on Easter morning. But honestly, those chocolate eggs are not always a delicious way to end a meal, particularly on a holiday. If you're searching for dessert ideas that are a bit more elevated than the ear of your chocolate bunny, you've come to the right place. These desserts will fit right in on your Easter table, offering light flavors and airy textures that work perfectly during warm spring days when you have a sweet tooth.

Whether you're looking for a dessert that's specifically Easter-themed (carrot cake, anyone) or something a little less on the nose but still ideal for an Easter dinner spread, we've got you covered with these recipes. Just make sure you finish the dessert or store your leftovers well, or you may find that an Easter bunny will sneak an extra bite of something sweet.