34 Easter Dessert Recipes That Are Tastier Than Your Chocolate Eggs
Everyone loves it when the Easter bunny leaves something special in the basket on Easter morning. But honestly, those chocolate eggs are not always a delicious way to end a meal, particularly on a holiday. If you're searching for dessert ideas that are a bit more elevated than the ear of your chocolate bunny, you've come to the right place. These desserts will fit right in on your Easter table, offering light flavors and airy textures that work perfectly during warm spring days when you have a sweet tooth.
Whether you're looking for a dessert that's specifically Easter-themed (carrot cake, anyone) or something a little less on the nose but still ideal for an Easter dinner spread, we've got you covered with these recipes. Just make sure you finish the dessert or store your leftovers well, or you may find that an Easter bunny will sneak an extra bite of something sweet.
Triple-Chocolate Easter Marshmallow Bark
This triple-chocolate Easter marshmallow bark is sure to get you into the spirit of the season with its colorful, candy-topped layers. Easter egg candies play a starring role here, making an otherwise standard dessert into a dish that's perfectly suited for the holiday. Marshmallows and three types of chocolate — dark, white, and ruby — make the base, while the freeze-dried raspberries offer a fruity and slightly tart spin on this fun, festive dessert.
Sicilian Almond Cookies
It's always a good idea to have a few sweet treats that your guests can nibble, which is exactly what we love about these almond cookies. They're sweet and nutty but subtle enough that they won't clash with any other dessert dishes you plan on serving. Considering that they only require about 15 minutes of prep time, you can have them on the Easter table in no time.
Recipe: Sicilian Almond Cookies
Carrot Cake Cupcakes
These carrot cake cupcakes are Easter bunny-approved. If you don't want to go through the hassle of making a whole carrot cake, try these miniature, slightly-bigger-than-bite-sized treats instead. They still capture that sweet, carrot-y flavor profile you already know and love, but they're easy to eat and grab on the go, making them ideal for Easter-themed get-togethers and celebrations with friends and family.
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cupcakes
The Princess Diaries-Inspired Mint and Pear Sorbet
Sweet Anjou pears form the basis of this light and refreshing dessert, and by using real mint leaves, you can ensure a lovely herbal flavor that will leave you feeling satisfied — not stuffed — even after a particularly indulgent Easter meal. This sorbet does take a while to prep, though, so make sure you don't wait too long to get started on this before your Easter festivities begin.
Recipe: "The Princess Diaries"-Inspired Mint and Pear Sorbet
Lemon Thyme Bars
These lemon thyme bars offer a bold, citrus- and herb-forward flavor profile that everyone around the table is sure to love and are also a great option if you want a stunning and elegant dessert. Dusted with a generous amount of confectioners' sugar, this may be the prettiest Easter-themed dessert you could ever make. Serve these bars with coffee or tea for some contrasting notes to round out that especially bright flavor profile.
Recipe: Lemon Thyme Bars
Raspberry Rose Posset
Housed in small, individual servings, these possets are elegant treats that will leave everyone asking for seconds. This recipe for raspberry rose possets is absolutely perfect for springtime, since they're filling enough but rely on the light, refreshing flavors of both raspberry and rose. Plus, the beautiful pink color and beautiful garnishes will be right on theme for your pastel Easter celebrations.
Recipe: Raspberry Rose Posset
Orangey Carrot Cake
Before you write carrot cake off as a dessert that's just not for you, give this recipe for orangey carrot cake a try. With the addition of orange zest, this cake takes on a bold and bright flavor profile that you may not expect from a traditional carrot cake. At the same time, it has that sweet earthiness that you'd expert from this veggie-packed dessert. Make sure to reserve some orange zest for the top of the cake.
Recipe: Orangey Carrot Cake
Strawberries and Cream Maritozzo
Maritozzos are one of the few desserts that were allowed during Lent in Italy, so it's fitting that you would serve them at Easter celebrations. It's a brioche bun filled with a generous serving of whipped cream, but this version also features sliced strawberries to add a bit of sweetness and acidity. By baking the brioche from scratch, you can ensure that you're getting the freshest maritozzo possible — no trip to your local Italian bakery required.
Recipe: Strawberries and Cream Maritozzo
Classic Pound Cake
There's nothing better than tucking in a classic pound cake after an Easter meal, which is why you should consider this recipe for your Easter celebrations. There's nothing gimmicky about this cake: just dense richness you would expect from a pound cake paired with mellow vanilla. Of course, you can always dress it up with whipped cream and berries if you really want to add a pop of color and flavor.
Recipe: Classic Pound Cake
Spiced Carrot Banana Bread with Cream Cheese Icing
There's no better way to use up brown bananas than by making this spiced carrot banana bread with cream cheese icing. Banana flavor, which tempers the earthiness that you'd normally expect from carrots, plays a starring role in this recipe, while the cream cheese icing makes everything more indulgent. And the best part? You can save the leftovers and enjoy them for breakfast with a cup of coffee the next morning.
Persian Love Cake-Inspired Cupcakes
There are not many desserts you could serve at your Easter table that are more stunning than these Persian love cake-inspired cupcakes. By using both rosewater and saffron, you can create a lovely floral flavor profile that's perfect for all of your springtime celebrations. To make these cupcakes even more appealing, try to get your hands on some edible rose petals. They make for the most gorgeous cupcake toppers we've ever seen on any Easter spread.
Lemon and Lavender Panna Cotta
Panna cotta, in all its wiggly, jiggly glory, is one of the best desserts to make when you're trying to create a light and creamy dessert. Though you can use pretty much any type of flavoring you want to make the classic Italian dessert, this recipe for lemon and lavender panna cotta has to be one of our favorites, especially for springtime celebrations. Lemon lifts and brightens, while lavender rounds things off with a light, floral background that complements that brightness.
Recipe: Lemon and Lavender Panna Cotta
Bright and Citrusy Fruit Shortcakes
If you're a fan of simple, flavor-packed desserts, these shortcakes stacked tall with zesty citrus fruits infused with maple syrup might become your new Easter favorite. You'll want to use a variety of citrus fruit, including limes, grapefruits, and oranges for the most dynamic flavor profile, and don't forget generous dollops of Cool Whip or whipped cream on every single serving of the dessert for a complementary richness that brings the whole dish together beautifully.
Strawberry, Coconut, and Lychee Layer Cake
We love fruit-flavored cakes, but who says you have to stick to just one fruit? This strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake utilizes three separate, very different fruits to create a dynamic dish that tastes just as impressive as it looks. For this recipe, you'll want to skip the fresh lychees. Instead, opt for canned lychees in heavy syrup, since you'll also use the syrup in the recipe for the rich and creamy frosting.
Baked Rice Pudding with Orange and Cardamom
Believe us when we say that you absolutely need a bowl of this baked rice pudding with orange and cardamom on your Easter table. The rich and creamy rice pudding takes on a light and fragrant flavor when it's infused with cardamom and plenty of orange zest. Add extra orange zest and a generous serving of whipped cream on top for maximum deliciousness.
Zesty Key Lime Macarons
Though macarons can be quite finicky to make, this recipe for zesty key lime macarons is absolutely worth a try if you're willing to take the risk. Bold, zingy, and with just the right balance of acidity and sweetness, these bright green cookies are going to add a beautiful pop of color to your Easter dessert spread. Add a touch of green food coloring if you want their hue to be brighter.
Recipe: Zesty Key Lime Macarons
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Muffins
These raspberry white chocolate chip muffins are versatile enough to serve as both dessert and breakfast. Because you'll be using white chocolate, these muffins work as a perfect spring treat, but they are decadent enough to serve as a craveable dessert. Of course, the leftovers (if there are any) make for a delicious breakfast the day after your Easter celebrations.
Pineapple Upside-Down Pound Cake
Give classic pineapple upside-down cake a twist with this recipe for pineapple upside-down pound cake, which uses the same bold, tropical flavors you already know and love and puts it in a pound cake format. It's easy to slice and share the cake with others around the Easter table, and it looks just as beautiful as the original when you pop it out of the loaf pan and present its beautifully-assembled top.
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Pound Cake
No-Bake Apricot Goat Cheese Cheesecake
Just because you don't trust yourself when it comes to measuring ingredients to the gram and carefully waiting for your masterpiece to come out of the oven doesn't mean you can't make a delicious Easter dessert. That's where this recipe for no-bake apricot goat cheese cheesecake comes into play. The cheesecake is incredibly simple to make, but this basic recipe gets a serious upgrade when you top it with a beautiful homemade apricot jam.
Summer Peaches and Cream Trifle
A trifle is a beautiful dessert to behold, and this one is not an exception. Between layers of cubed pound cake, pastry cream, and decadent whipped cream, you'll find bold, juicy peaches that make this dish taste light and refreshing. Also, these beautiful layers create a show-stopping centerpiece. Don't reserve this dessert only for the summer as it also perfectly fits the Easter theme. The only drawback is the fact that you'll have to dig a spoon to serve it, so make sure you take pictures beforehand.
Recipe: Summer Peaches and Cream Trifle
Strawberry Lemonade Swiss Roll
When you think of a Swiss roll, you probably think of a relatively heavy dessert — and perhaps not the kind of treat you'd want to serve in the spring during your Easter celebrations. But that's just because you've never made this strawberry lemonade Swiss roll before. With layers of sweet, creamy, lemon infused, and strawberry-studded cream cheese, you have a rich dessert that also seems incredibly light. Once you slice into it and see the layers, you'll be wowed by the results.
Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Swiss Roll
Blackberry Hazelnut Tea Cakes
These blackberry hazelnut tea cakes are perfect individual desserts. The two-bite treats offer a surprisingly complex flavor profile, with the nutty note coming from the hazelnuts and a beautiful, tart sweetness that can be attributed to the blackberries. Serve them alongside tea or coffee, and you have an Easter dessert that won't leave you feeling too stuffed after what's sure to be a decadent dinner.
Recipe: Blackberry Hazelnut Tea Cakes
Raspberry White Chocolate Layer Bars
Sometimes, milk or dark chocolate can feel a bit heavy during big holiday feasts (especially after you do some digging in your Easter basket), but white chocolate keeps things light while providing enough of that rich creaminess that we typically associate with chocolate. Enter these raspberry white chocolate layer bars. Raspberry and white chocolate go together perfectly, presenting a nice combo of sweet and tart flavors, while the slivered almonds give these bars some much-needed crunch and complexity.
Raspberry Vanilla Sorbet
When you're looking for a light dessert to serve after dinner, there's nothing better than a refreshing sorbet. If you're craving something that's a bit more interesting than plain old icy fruit, look no further than this recipe for raspberry vanilla sorbet. That touch of vanilla makes this sorbet feel just a bit more elegant and satisfying, while the raspberry keeps everything light so it can work as a refreshing after-dinner treat.
Recipe: Raspberry Vanilla Sorbet
Matcha Strawberry Tiramisu
Don't tell the tiramisu purists, but this recipe for matcha strawberry tiramisu might be one of our favorites. The green, herbal matcha notes pair exceptionally well with the light sweetness of the strawberries. The thick ladyfinger cookies provide the perfect crisp that brings the whole dish together. Remember to sprinkle some matcha powder on top of the finished dessert for a bright pop of color that'll look perfect with your Easter spread.
Recipe: Matcha Strawberry Tiramisu
Blueberry and Almond Chantilly Cake
If you're having lots of people over for your Easter celebration, then making this blueberry and almond Chantilly cake is definitely justified. It may not be the simplest recipe in the lineup, but it's one that's equally as impressive as it is delicious. The cake is packed with layers of blueberry preserve, Chantilly cream, and fresh blueberries that make a stunning presentation when you cut it open. To take things up a notch, decorate the cake with extra blueberries and edible flowers.
Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Cookies
There's nothing that says spring more than a classic strawberry shortcake, which is why this recipe for strawberry shortcake crumble cookies should be on your must-try list for Easter holidays. You'll use real, fresh strawberries, making this a definite step up from those boxed cookie mixes you've used in the past. The crumb topping is what sets these cookies apart from others, creating a crumbly texture that calls for a napkin (and seconds) once you take that first bite.
Vegan Carrot Cake with Cinnamon-Cashew Frosting
If you're looking for a slightly different carrot cake, you might want to consider making this vegan version that comes topped with cinnamon-cashew frosting. It has all the same sweet, earthy richness you would expect from any other carrot cake, but that cashew-based frosting gives it a complex, nutty twist that works especially well with an extra dash of cinnamon. Crumbling some crushed cashews on top works as a garnish provides just the right amount of crunch.
Strawberry and Apricot Parfait
This parfait is fitting for an Easter celebration when you really want to show off. The recipe utilizes scones, vanilla-flavored yogurt, whole strawberries, and apricot jam, though you can also use fresh apricots if you can get your hands on them. For the most beautiful results, serve this parfait in a clear jar or a similar glass container so you can see the beautiful layers stacked on top of each other.
Recipe: Strawberry and Apricot Parfait
Iced Lemon Poppy Seed Shortbread Cookies
By adding poppy seeds, these lemon shortbread cookies feel fit for a celebration, which is why you should try making them in preparation for Easter. That lemony flavor profile feels very spring-like, while the poppy seeds add a beautiful crunch that helps break up that intense citrus note. Don't forget the glaze, which looks stunning and gives these cookies a sweet touch to help balance the citrus.
Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Cookies
Earl Grey tea is lovely, but did you know that you could infuse the same flavor into a cookie? Try this recipe for lemon-glazed Earl Grey cookies, and you'll be blown away by their light flavor and floral aroma that makes them perfect for spring, and ideal as a simple Easter treat. Adding a bit of lemon zest on top of the cookies after you add the glaze gives them a pop of color and a touch of zesty brightness.
Recipe: Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Cookies
Bright and Sunny Lemon Lavender Cake
This bright and sunny lemon lavender cake is perfect for Easter celebrations. The bright yellow layers and lovely floral notes make it subtle enough for an Easter celebration but interesting enough to have your guests coming back for seconds. Don't forget the purple sprinkles for the extra festive touch that will make this cake into a showstopper.
Strawberry Marshmallow Fudge
Fudge doesn't have to be chocolate-based and heavy, and this recipe for strawberry marshmallow fudge proves it. These little squares of fruity deliciousness are surprisingly light, thanks to the inclusion of marshmallow creme. Use freeze-dried strawberries and pulse them into a powder in your food processor to capture that beautiful pink color that makes this dessert shine. Accompany this dessert with a shot of espresso, and you have the perfect way to end an Easter meal.
Recipe: Strawberry Marshmallow Fudge
Chewy Sweet Coconut Bars
Coconut gets its chance to shine in this recipe for chewy coconut bars. The light, tropical flavor of coconut is ideal for spring, while the brown sugar in this recipe offers the dish body and richness that feels filling and indulgent. This recipe takes only 15 minutes to prep, so it's easy to throw together while you're working on the main course. Take them out of the oven, slice them into bars, and sink your teeth into the sweet, sticky goodness.
Recipe: Chewy Sweet Coconut Bars