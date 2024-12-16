Zesty Key Lime Macarons Recipe

If you're looking for an indulgent treat to transport you right to the tropics, these key lime macarons are it. In this recipe, the crisp, delicate shells of classic French macarons are paired with a luscious, tangy key lime curd, delivering a bright and zesty bite.

Advertisement

Whether you're a seasoned baker or new to macarons, this recipe simplifies the process. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse uses a French meringue method, explaining, "When I'm teaching someone to make macarons for the first time, I try to take the most straightforward route I can. In this recipe, there's no sugar syrup to cook, and everything is folded together in one go. It doesn't get easier than that."

This refreshing twist on a beloved confection is ideal for summer celebrations, special occasions, or for adding a bit of brightness to a winter day. They're vibrant in flavor and color, bringing a burst of sunshine to any dessert table.