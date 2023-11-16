French Vs Swiss Vs Italian Meringues: What's The Difference?

For a dessert made with extremely simple ingredients, the various styles of meringue can hide a world of difference. It's already a pretty magical product, with basic egg whites being transformed into light and silky wisps of sweetened cream with a distinct marshmallow flavor. And yet within that impressive transformation, there is even more going on. Meringues can range from crispy, to thick and creamy, to fluffy, all depending on how you treat your egg whites. That versatility and variety are what make meringue such a popular ingredient in baking and desserts, and of course, you have an irreplaceably delicious taste, too.

Meringues come in three classic styles: French, Italian, and Swiss. All three require the same elements: egg whites, sugar, and heat. However, they differ in how those three things get cooked together. The one unifying element beyond the ingredients is that the egg whites are always whipped, which incorporates air into the meringue to give it structure. The different cooking styles lead to significantly varied outcomes, particularly in texture. Italian is the thickest and most stable of meringues, while French is the softest and most airy, with Swiss hitting a middle ground between those two. The textural difference means each one gets used in separate situations, with cookies, pies, and cakes each using distinct forms of meringue, but because of their use in so many recipes, a knowledge of all three meringues is essential for a baker.