15 Tips For Baking The Absolute Best Macarons

Macarons, that delicate French pastry, is often confused with macaroons, an equally delightful but slightly less fussy coconut confection. French macarons consist of two meringue cookies with a thin, crispy shell, a chewy exterior, and a delicious filling. Some pastry chefs use a simple ganache or buttercream filling, while others pipe a dot of jelly or a bit of caramel into the center.

Regardless of how they are flavored, the path to perfecting these tiny cookies is fraught. With just four basic ingredients — almond flour, egg whites, sugar, and powdered sugar — these petit fours are susceptible to any deviation from proper technique, temperature, and even humidity levels. Rush the process, and you'll face tray after tray of sad, flat, crunchy disappointments.

The odds you'll make some common macaron mistakes when starting out are high, but don't let that put you off. With patience and practice, you too can master this deceptively difficult cookie. When you do, friends and family will be amazed by your ability to turn out the prettiest pastry.