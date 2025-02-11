Persian Love Cake-Inspired Cupcakes Recipe

Though Persian love cake is perfect for serving on Valentine's Day, it doesn't actually have ties to this holiday. The origins of the recipe are subject to debate. Some people tell a story of a young woman in ancient Persia who baked a magical cake to make a prince fall in love with her. Depending on the storyteller, the prince either fell in love with her, rejected her, or died from a saffron allergy. Since many Iranians have never heard of this cake, it's likely it's a more modern creation, perhaps developed by Yasmin Khan, a British writer of Iranian heritage, who wrote that the floral aroma of the cake and the bright colors of the topping remind her of a Persian garden in springtime.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for Persian love cake in cupcake form. These are not your average cupcakes. Moist, sweet, rich, and aromatic, they're simply delicious. A mix of Persian ingredients — almond, rosewater, lemon, cardamom, and saffron — flavor the cupcakes. The lovely complex flavor is noticeable at first bite, but it's harmonious and enjoyable. The saffron flavors only the glaze, and while the glaze has a bold flavor when tasted alone, it's perfect as part of a bite of the whole cupcake. Last but not least, rich and salty chopped pistachios and vibrantly colored dried rose petals take these sweet treats to the next level, making them as visually stunning as they are delicious.

