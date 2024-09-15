12 Easy Ways To Use Rose Water

If you love the aroma and taste of roses, rose water is a wonderful thing to keep in your pantry to elevate your cooking, drinks, and baking. You may be familiar with it because of how popular it is in Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisine, but if you don't know about this beautifully floral ingredient, rose water may sound a little intimidating to use. Furthermore, you might be thinking that roses are meant to be smelled and not eaten.

As someone with Egyptian heritage, rose water is an ingredient I'm intimately familiar with, and I like to use it in both traditional and non-traditional ways. I grew up with rose water-spiked desserts and drinks, and I've carried it into my adult life as a recipe developer, playing around with it in all sorts of ways.

It has a distinct rose flavor, and once you taste it, you'll get what makes it so popular in different parts of the world. Rose water allows you to easily infuse anything with a mild rose flavor, as its liquid state means you can simply add a couple of drops to whatever you're making. It's always best to use just a little because when too much is added, your dish might taste soapy, so less is always more. If you don't know where to start, here are some easy ways to use rose water.