Knafeh: The Middle Eastern Dessert With A Mysterious Origin Story

Middle Eastern cuisine boasts an impressive array of desserts. Whether it's the several dozen variations of baklava or the widespread simple honey cake, this part of the world makes sweet treats shine. Another iconic — and seriously delicious — sweet dish popular across the region is knafeh.

Called by alternate names like künefe in Turkey, kunafa in Egypt, and kanafa in Jordan, the dessert shares a common construction. It consists of thin strands of phyllo or semolina dough, fried to crispy perfection. In a small metal pan, the dough is layered with a soft melted cheese. This dairy filling alters per region, with selections that include mozzarella, ricotta, or a more localized style like unsalted Turkish Dil Peyniri. After baking, the dessert is covered in a fragrant syrup, and mixed with ingredients like citrus, rose water, or orange blossom extract. On top goes a sprinkling of chopped nuts, which are typically pistachios.

It's easy to understand the appeal of such a delightful contrast of crispy and gooey textures, underpinned with a balanced sweetness. However, who first came up with the dish — even down to a specific culture — is unknown. All that's clear is it emerged centuries ago and is now enjoyed by millions.