The Viral Chocolate Bar That Is Rare To Find Anywhere But Dubai

Though not everyone can make it to Dubai, committed shoppers and chocoholics are tracking down the thick, crunchy chocolate bars for purchase on platforms such as Etsy. Other determined TikTokkers have attempted to make the Can't Get Khanafed Of It chocolate bar at home. Judging from their reactions, they have managed to do so quite well without having to blow close to $18 on a specialty chocolate bar.

Combining shredded phyllo known as kataifi (which is sometimes used to make a variation of baklava), pistachio sauce, and milk chocolate, and then letting the mixture harden in the fridge, their efforts have proven inspiringly successful, with no plane ticket or hotel bookings required.

While at-home culinary projects may not have the pretty packaging or marbelized aesthetic that Fix Dessert Chocolatier offers in its Hero Bars, you can sample a fairly close representation of the blend of flavors without getting yourself to Dubai. If you do happen to find yourself in the U.A.E., however, Fix offers next-day delivery and has numerous locations so you can pick up one of these chocolate bars for yourself.