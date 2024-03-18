Spring Blush Negroni Cocktail Recipe
This spring blush negroni cocktail, brought to us by developer Ksenia Prints, offers a seasonal twist on the classic white negroni, a cocktail that has been gaining popularity for its subtle flavors since its inception. This variation retains the white negroni's signature use of gin, Lillet Blanc, and Suze for a bitter edge, along with rose water for an aromatic depth, creating a harmonious balance of flavors.
Of all the negroni variations out there — and there are quite a few — the white negroni is celebrated for its lighter flavor profile, all while still retaining that classic negroni edge that we all know and love. Gin lovers will most definitely enjoy this spring blush version, and even if you aren't the biggest gin person, you might just enjoy the floral flavor that this cocktail has to offer nonetheless.
As for the spring inspiration for this cocktail, we wanted to take white negroni flavors and push the floral notes further, providing a cocktail that is reminiscent of an English garden in the spring. The scents of rose water and thyme join together to create a cocktail that is herbaceous and delicate, just like the early days of spring.
Gather the ingredients for a spring blush negroni cocktail
To make the spring blush negroni, you'll need a few ingredients that bring together the botanical, the bitter, and the beautifully aromatic. Start with a premium gin as the base, followed by Lillet Blanc for its crisp, wine-like characteristics. A gentian liqueur such as Suze imparts the necessary bitterness, while rose water adds a fragrant, floral nuance. An egg white is essential for achieving the cocktail's luxuriously frothy texture. Foaming bitters are the final touch, enhancing the drink's complexity and helping the foam stay strong. For garnishing, have on hand finely crushed rose petals and fresh thyme leaves, which begin to perfume the cocktail long before one draws the first sip.
Step 1: Combine cocktail ingredients
In a cocktail shaker without ice, combine the gin, Lillet Blanc, Suze, rose water, egg white, and 1 dash of foaming bitters.
Step 2: Dry shake
Dry shake (shake without ice) vigorously for about 15 seconds to emulsify the egg white and create the foam.
Step 3: Shake with ice
Add ice to the shaker and shake again until the mixture is well-chilled.
Step 4: Strain cocktail
Strain the cocktail into a chilled martini glass to ensure a smooth, velvety foam.
Step 5: Garnish with rose petals
Gently sprinkle a line of the crushed rose petals across the foam.
Step 6: Garnish with thyme
Garnish with a few fresh thyme leaves and serve right away.
What can I use as a substitute in this negroni if I don't have Lillet Blanc?
If you don't have Lillet Blanc for your spring blush negroni or any other cocktail that needs this ingredient, we recommend using an alternative aromatized wine or aperitif that echoes Lillet's light, floral, and subtly fruity notes. Dry vermouth, particularly a French or herbal one, is often the most accessible and suitable replacement, though it may introduce a more pronounced herbal undertone to your cocktail.
For those seeking a non-alcoholic option, a floral white grape juice can provide a similar sweetness and body, while a non-alcoholic aperitif will maintain the complexity without the alcohol content. When selecting a substitute, aim for something that is both sweet and balanced and complements the botanicals of the gin and the bitterness of the gentian liqueur. This will help you to preserve the delicate balance and character of the original cocktail.
Is there a non-alcoholic version of this spring blush negroni cocktail?
Creating a non-alcoholic rendition of the spring blush negroni is completely doable, bringing you a zero-proof beverage that retains much of the complexity and texture of the original cocktail. To replicate the botanical backbone provided by gin, opt for a non-alcoholic spirit with herbal and floral notes, such as Seedlip Garden 108. This spirit alternative offers a depth of flavor that mimics traditional gin without the alcohol content. In lieu of Lillet Blanc and gentian liqueur, seek out a non-alcoholic aperitif that can provide a similar bitter and aromatic profile. Although the bitters would typically be excluded due to their alcohol base, you can find alcohol-free bitters to maintain that essential complexity.
The rose water remains a key ingredient, imparting its distinct floral essence, and the egg white continues to serve its purpose in creating the characteristic frothy top layer. By following the original recipe's instructions and incorporating these non-alcoholic substitutes, you can enjoy a beverage that closely resembles the spring blush negroni in both appearance and flavor, making it a great option for those abstaining from alcohol.
Can I still make this spring cocktail if I'm allergic to eggs?
For individuals with egg allergies, the spring blush negroni can be adapted to exclude the egg white. The egg white is traditionally used to achieve a frothy texture. However, aquafaba, also known as chickpea water or liquid, serves as an excellent vegan alternative. This liquid can be whipped into a foam that closely resembles the foam produced by egg whites.
About 1 ounce of aquafaba is sufficient to replace the single egg white in the recipe. While the resulting foam may have a marginally reduced stability compared to egg whites, it will still provide the desired creamy consistency and mouthfeel. The bitters will help give the drink volume and stability to compensate for the lack of the egg white. This substitution ensures that the cocktail maintains its characteristic frothiness, while allowing those with dietary restrictions to enjoy a similar sensory experience without compromising on taste or presentation.
- 1 ½ ounces gin
- 1 ounce Lillet Blanc
- ½ ounce Suze or other gentian liqueur
- ½ teaspoon rose water
- 1 egg white
- 1 dash foaming bitters
- Finely crushed rose petals, for garnish
- Fresh thyme leaves, for garnish
- In a cocktail shaker without ice, combine the gin, Lillet Blanc, Suze, rose water, egg white, and 1 dash of foaming bitters.
- Dry shake (shake without ice) vigorously for about 15 seconds to emulsify the egg white and create the foam.
- Add ice to the shaker and shake again until the mixture is well-chilled.
- Strain the cocktail into a chilled martini glass to ensure a smooth, velvety foam.
- Gently sprinkle a line of the crushed rose petals across the foam.
- Garnish with a few fresh thyme leaves and serve right away.
|Calories per Serving
|198
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|5.8 g
|Sodium
|47.3 mg
|Protein
|2.9 g