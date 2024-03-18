Spring Blush Negroni Cocktail Recipe

This spring blush negroni cocktail, brought to us by developer Ksenia Prints, offers a seasonal twist on the classic white negroni, a cocktail that has been gaining popularity for its subtle flavors since its inception. This variation retains the white negroni's signature use of gin, Lillet Blanc, and Suze for a bitter edge, along with rose water for an aromatic depth, creating a harmonious balance of flavors.

Of all the negroni variations out there — and there are quite a few — the white negroni is celebrated for its lighter flavor profile, all while still retaining that classic negroni edge that we all know and love. Gin lovers will most definitely enjoy this spring blush version, and even if you aren't the biggest gin person, you might just enjoy the floral flavor that this cocktail has to offer nonetheless.

As for the spring inspiration for this cocktail, we wanted to take white negroni flavors and push the floral notes further, providing a cocktail that is reminiscent of an English garden in the spring. The scents of rose water and thyme join together to create a cocktail that is herbaceous and delicate, just like the early days of spring.