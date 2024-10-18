12 Must-Have Ingredients For Great Persian Food

For people who aren't intimately connected to Persian culture, kebabs may be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the cuisine. Don't get me wrong, kebabs are delicious, and part of the beloved Persian recipes that make up the vast repertoire of Persian cooking — but it would be a shame to stop there, as there is much more diversity in Persian cuisine, and a whole world outside of kebabs to explore. The most unique characteristic of Persian dishes is how well-balanced they are. They are aromatic, fruity, savory, sour, and sweet, often with contrasting textures like soft and crunchy, or contrasting temperatures like hot and cold. Recipes use a lot of fresh and dry ingredients, herbs, aromatics, and spices. Many dishes are multicolored, multi-textured, and have a visually beautiful or striking appearance. As someone with Middle Eastern heritage, my family was drawn to Persian cuisine and cooking growing up, and I spent many days in the kitchen with my Iranian neighbors, watching, learning, smelling, and, best of all, tasting.

While the taste is always complex and balanced, it usually takes hours for a meal to come together. There aren't many quick fixes in Persian cooking, and the right amount of time and patience is required for the various layers of ingredients and flavors to develop. This oral tradition, and the necessary secrets and tips, are passed down generationally. Luckily for those of us who don't have access to an Iranian aunt, uncle, friend, or relative, there's a lot of information online, in cookbooks, and in YouTube videos to guide us along. For anyone who wants to get into cooking Persian food, these are some of the essential ingredients you need for great Persian cooking.