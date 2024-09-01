Sumac Is The Middle Eastern Spice Your Fruit Salad Needs

Whether you're preparing a simple fruit cup or a more elaborate fruit salad, sumac adds an unexpected zing that will entice your family and friends and wow them. This vibrant, tartish spice is derived from the dried and ground berries of the sumac plant, which is native to Iran and commonly found throughout the Arabian Peninsula and the Mediterranean. Prized for both its sour flavor and bright red color, sumac is a key ingredient in the bold spice blend called za'atar. While sumac is traditionally used as a seasoning for meats like lamb, chicken, beef, and fish, you can shake it on just about anything for a Middle Eastern twist — and, yes, that even goes for fruit salad.

Notably, sumac is among the 18 spices Gordon Ramsay always has in his pantry, emphasizing its significance in a variety of uses in cooking. Its flavor profile is often described as a cross between lemon and vinegar, with a subtle hint of earthy undertones. Sumac also acts in a similar way to salt in that it magnifies the individual flavors of the fruit. So adding the spice to fruit salad is kind of like squeezing lemon and salt over it; it provides a sharp contrast to the natural sweetness and adds an element of acidity without masking the fruit flavors.