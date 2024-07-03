The Bold Spice Blend To Give Your Steaks Middle Eastern-Inspired Flair

Steak is a versatile protein for just about any meal. Whether served as a breakfast main alongside a pair of eggs, sliced up into a salad for lunch, or the star of your dinnertime meal, the options are nearly limitless. Seasoning-wise, savory herbs like rosemary and thyme, salt, pepper, and garlic for spices, and either butter or oil or a combination thereof are the gold standard. For a steak that steps off the beaten path, try the staple Middle Eastern spice blend, za'atar, to bring a flavor to your steak that is, simply put, "chef's kiss."

Za'atar is a tangy, herbal spice blend hailing from the Middle East. Typically, the components of za'atar include thyme, marjoram, oregano, sumac, and toasted sesame seeds. This seasoning mixture can be found on grocery store shelves or easily made at home and fine-tuned to your taste preferences. Why does za'atar work so well with steak? The bold spice of the sumac, earthy green herbal notes, and mild toasted sesame seeds combine to create a mix of flavors that complement steak's natural richness with just the right amount of tanginess. Seasoning your favorite steak with za'atar is just one of its many incredible uses.