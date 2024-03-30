Grilled Za'atar Steak And Sweet Potato Bowl Recipe

A nice steak dinner doesn't have to mean going out to a fancy steakhouse and splurging on a filet mignon or ribeye. You can grill beef at home with just the right seasonings to give any restaurant a run for its money. Tasting Table recipe developer Julianne De Witt brings us this grilled za'atar steak and sweet potato bowl recipe, that easily answers the eternal "what's for dinner?" question. With some basic ingredients and a flavor-packed steak seasoning and salad vinaigrette, this recipe is everything you'd want from a main course.

De Witt shares, "I like this because it's light, healthy, and delicious," and points out that it's "perfect for a weeknight dinner because it's so easy to put together." Since you're doing a few tasks at once, everything comes together smoothly, with no competition for oven or burner space. Roasted sweet potatoes infuse this dish with caramelized flavors, while a za'atar crust gives the sliced steak a richly savory taste. Paired with a mixed green salad, this simple meal checks all the boxes to satisfy your hunger.