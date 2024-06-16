12 Expert Ways To Use Za'atar In Your Cooking

There are few ingredients as emblematic to Levantine cuisine as za'atar is. Most Lebanese, Syrian, Palestinian, and Jordanian households have a jar of za'atar in their pantry, whether it's store bought or homemade. It's as important to the levant as olive oil, and often, these two go hand in hand, eaten together in various ways. Made from a dried herb of the same name, a wild oregano called za'atar, sesame seeds, salt, and sumac, it's a fragrant, woody, lemony, earthy, savory condiment that seems to go well on most things.

Gaining popularity in different parts of the world, this unassuming herb and spice blend has become relatively easier to find on restaurant and cafe menus, as well as mainstream stores. However, if you're looking for an authentic blend, it's always best to visit a Middle Eastern grocery store to get a tasty and affordable blend. Plus, you can make your own at home with this easy homemade za'atar recipe.

As someone of Middle Eastern heritage, I grew up eating za'atar, often without thinking about it. Since becoming a recipe developer, I've grown a deep love for it and use it in my daily cooking. It's a truly versatile blend and can enhance many dishes, both the traditional and the new. As an all-purpose seasoning, za'atar is great for flavorful meals throughout the week, from breakfast to dinner, and the snacking in between. Here are some ways to use za'atar in your cooking.