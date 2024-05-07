Why Breakfast In Lebanon Is Actually The Most Important Meal Of The Day

If you're a breakfast person who loves having family and friends sitting around the table in the morning, you'll love waking up to a Lebanese breakfast. Food is central to the social fabric in this Middle Eastern country, and it is reflected in a popular Arabic saying that, when translated, means "If you eat alone, you die alone." The first meal of the day is an occasion for Lebanese families to gather together, with an assortment of small plates featuring various dishes served for everyone to share. This style of dining is called mezze, and it is popular in the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cultures as well as in the North African, Balkan, and West Asian regions.

Family traditions are the bedrock of Lebanon's food culture, with kitchen rituals and recipes for classic dishes passed down through generations. When it comes to breakfast, effort is taken to prepare a variety of food first thing in the morning so the meal becomes a leisurely communal activity. It's an opportunity as well to dissolve tension between family members since in Lebanese culture, food is commonly used as an agent for bringing people together, especially to resolve conflict.

Breakfast is also a vehicle for using locally sourced ingredients to prepare hearty dishes. Traditional Lebanese cuisine is recognized for its use of minimally processed produce, but with younger generations adopting a more Westernized diet, a classic homemade breakfast offers an opportunity to connect to their roots and eat more healthily.