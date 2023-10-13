Lebanese Spinach Fatayer Recipe

Fatayers are savory Lebanese pastries traditionally filled with a variety of ingredients. They are a popular Middle Eastern dish, often served as an appetizer, snack, or even a light meal. Fatayers can be either vegetarian or non-vegetarian, depending on the filling used. In this vegetarian version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses a mixture of spinach, onions, and various spices. To add an extra depth of flavor, she is also adding feta cheese which has tangy and salty notes that complement perfectly the mild taste of spinach.

There are several easy steps to this recipe, including making the dough first, cooking the filling, and shaping the fatayers in a triangular shape before baking them. To save time, Randles recommends preparing the filling while the dough is rising. If you are short on time, you can use storebought puff pastry or phyllo dough instead.

These Lebanese spinach fatayers can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature. They are delicious on their own and pair well with yogurt-based dipping sauces like tzatziki or tahini sauce. You can serve a small bowl of the sauce alongside them for dipping. They can also be part of a mezze spread, alongside hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, olives, and stuffed grape leaves. They also make a nice addition to lunch boxes. For a light meal, Randles recommends serving them with a fattoush salad.