Lebanese Spinach Fatayer Recipe
Fatayers are savory Lebanese pastries traditionally filled with a variety of ingredients. They are a popular Middle Eastern dish, often served as an appetizer, snack, or even a light meal. Fatayers can be either vegetarian or non-vegetarian, depending on the filling used. In this vegetarian version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses a mixture of spinach, onions, and various spices. To add an extra depth of flavor, she is also adding feta cheese which has tangy and salty notes that complement perfectly the mild taste of spinach.
There are several easy steps to this recipe, including making the dough first, cooking the filling, and shaping the fatayers in a triangular shape before baking them. To save time, Randles recommends preparing the filling while the dough is rising. If you are short on time, you can use storebought puff pastry or phyllo dough instead.
These Lebanese spinach fatayers can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature. They are delicious on their own and pair well with yogurt-based dipping sauces like tzatziki or tahini sauce. You can serve a small bowl of the sauce alongside them for dipping. They can also be part of a mezze spread, alongside hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, olives, and stuffed grape leaves. They also make a nice addition to lunch boxes. For a light meal, Randles recommends serving them with a fattoush salad.
Gather the ingredients for these Lebanese spinach fatayers
Spinach and feta cheese make the bulk of the filling for these fatayers. You will also need onion, olive oil, sumac, cumin, coriander, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. The dough is a simple homemade bread dough made with all-purpose flour, sugar, instant yeast, salt, warm water, and olive oil. To give these Lebanese spinach fatayers their bright golden glow, Randles is using an eggwash made by whisking an egg with water.
Randles tells us that, for convenience, she prefers using frozen spinach for this recipe as it is already chopped and simply needs to be thawed and drained well.
If you prefer you can also use fresh spinach (you will need about 1 pound (16 ounces) for this recipe). Keep in mind that fresh spinach can have a higher water content, so Randles advises that you ensure it is well-drained and squeeze out any excess moisture to prevent the filling from becoming too watery. One trick is to draw out the moisture from the spinach leaves first. Simply chop the fresh spinach, place it in a bowl or colander, and sprinkle a small amount of salt on top. Gently toss the spinach to distribute the salt evenly and allow the salted spinach to sit for about 10-15 minutes before squeezing out any extra water and cooking it.
What is sumac?
Sumac is a spice that comes from the dried and ground berries of the sumac bush. It is a common spice in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines and is known for its tart, lemony flavor.
Sumac adds a tangy and slightly acidic flavor to dishes, making it a popular choice for enhancing the taste of various foods. It is often used as a condiment or garnish in salads, rice dishes, kebabs, roasted meats, and even these tasty shortbread cookies. In Middle Eastern cuisine, sumac is a key ingredient in the spice blend called za'atar, which also includes thyme, sesame seeds, and salt.
Many grocery stores, especially those with a diverse selection of international or Middle Eastern products, carry ground sumac. Check the spice aisle or the section dedicated to international or Middle Eastern foods. Alternatively, you can find it in specialty food stores specializing in Middle Eastern or Mediterranean cuisines or online.
What other fillings can I use for fatayers besides spinach?
Fatayer can be filled with a variety of ingredients. Besides spinach, popular fillings include ground meat (such as lamb or beef) with onions and spices, cheese (typically a mixture of feta and mozzarella), or a combination of herbs and spices with vegetables like Swiss chard or kale. You can also experiment with potato and onion, mix sautéed vegetables (like bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms), lentils, or even pumpkin. Feel free to get creative and combine different ingredients to create your own unique Fatayer fillings. The dough remains the same, and you can adjust the seasonings and flavors to suit your preferences.
If you prefer a plant-based alternative, you can also make these spinach fatayers vegan by skipping the feta cheese or using a dairy-free alternative. You can swap the traditional eggwash with a mixture of 1 tablespoon of melted vegan butter, mixed with 1 teaspoon of dairy-free milk, and 1 teaspoon of maple syrup.
Can I freeze these spinach fatayers for later use?
Yes, you can freeze spinach fatayers for later use. After baking, let them cool completely, then place them in an airtight container or some freezer bags, separating layers with parchment paper. They can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.
When you're ready to enjoy your frozen spinach fatayers, thaw them first before reheating them in a preheated oven at around 375 F for about 5 to 10 minutes or until they are heated through and the pastry becomes crispy again.
If you are planning to freeze them ahead, bake them without egg wash the first time around, then brush them with eggwash when you are reheating them.
Alternatively, you can store any leftover fatayers in the fridge for 3 to 4 days in an airtight container and reheat them in an oven or toaster oven. If you are reheating leftover fatayers in a microwave, keep in mind that the pastry may get a bit soft.
- For the dough
- 2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons instant yeast
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup warm water
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon water
- For the filling
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 12 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed to remove as much water as possible
- 1 tablespoon sumac
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- 7 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
- Lemon juice, to taste
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- Make the dough: In a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt. Add the water and olive oil and mix until the dough comes together.
- Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead for 8 to 10 minutes until soft.
- Place the dough in a clean oiled bowl. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and leave to rise for around 1 hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.
- In the meantime, prepare the spinach filling: Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat and fry the onion for 6 to 7 minutes until soft.
- Add the spinach, sumac, cumin, and coriander. Cook for a further 5 minutes to dry up the mixture. Remove from the heat and leave to cool down for 5 minutes. Mix in the feta. Season to taste with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
- Once the dough has risen, punch it back down. Knead for 2 minutes on a lightly floured surface. Cut into 18 equal dough balls, around 1 ¼ ounces each.
- Arrange the dough balls on an oven tray lined with parchment paper. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and leave to rise for 15 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- On a lightly floured surface, flatten the first dough ball with the palm of your hand, then roll out to a 4-inch wide circle of ⅛-inch thickness. Place 1 ½ tablespoons of spinach filling in the middle of the circle.
- Fold two of the sides together, pinching the dough to close it. Fold in the third side to close the fatayer pies into a triangle. Pinch the sides together to make sure the filling is secure. Repeat this step with the remaining dough balls.
- Make the egg wash. Whisk 1 egg thoroughly with 1 tablespoon of water.
- Space the fatayer pies evenly on 2 oven trays lined baking sheet and brush each pie with egg wash.
- Bake in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden. Swap the trays around in the oven so that the pies cook evenly.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
|Calories per Serving
|164
|Total Fat
|8.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|18.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|1.2 g
|Sodium
|188.8 mg
|Protein
|4.7 g