12 Dishes To Try For Nowruz, According To A Food Culture Expert

Nowruz, which means "new day" in Farsi, is observed as the new year in many Western and Central Asian countries. Iran, Pakistan, and Kurdish regions of Iraq and Turkey celebrate with fire-jumping festivities, family time, and lots of feasts. The origins of Nowruz date back approximately 3,000 years, with roots in the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism. Today, the holiday remains a guiding force for the view of Persian and Kurdish cultures, to honor the past and look towards the future. Nowruz arrives a couple of months after the new year on the Western calendar, falling over the spring equinox.

A significant part of the holiday is connected to new beginnings found in the new season. As such, feasts during Nowruz are symbolic, featuring dishes that reflect luck for the new year and are full of fresh ingredients blossoming in the spring. In Iran, tables even feature haft-sin, a table setting with seven foods starting with the letter "s," such as seer (garlic) and sabzeh (sprouts). Each of these symbolic tastes of the Persian New Year is thought to bring something important to the new year. Seer, for example, represents good health, while sabzeh represents rebirth.

In addition to learning more about Nowruz traditions and food by interviewing and working with Persian and Kurdish chefs in the past, I've personally experienced new year festivities in Kurdish Iraq. Although dishes are unique from Persian to Kurdish Nowruz celebrations, one thing remains the same: Food is inseparable from Nowruz and the days are filled with feasts.