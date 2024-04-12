The White Vinegar Tip For Removing Pesky Turmeric Stains

Cooking with turmeric can be a delicious, creative, and healthful experience — but while it might help your brain and heart, home cooks know all too well that your clothing, countertops, dishes, and hands aren't safe from the spice's golden stains. Turmeric is an earthy, pungent, slightly bitter spice in the ginger family. Turmeric's signature asset (and the infamous culprit of those hard-to-get-our stains) is curcumin, a naturally occurring chemical compound with a rich golden pigment, which gives curry and tikka masala their lush yellow hue. Thanks to curcumin's vibrancy, the spice is also often used as a natural dye for fabrics. Sure, it looks great on your dinner table, but less so on your plastic leftover containers or your shirt at a restaurant.

Why are turmeric stains so intense and hard to get out? Curcumin is not water-soluble, which means it's going to take more than just good old H2O to remove that yellow blemish. Enter: white vinegar. White vinegar is made from fermented grain alcohol, aka ethanol, resulting in a mixture that's 4 to 7% acetic acid and 93 to 96% water. The higher the acetic acid content, the tougher the vinegar is on stains (this percentage will be listed on the packaging). As with any stain, the sooner you can start the removal process, the better. Be sure to act quickly. But, with a little white vinegar on hand, you can enjoy turmeric in your golden milk lattes, smoothies, rice, roasted veggies, butter chicken, soups, and muffins stress-free.