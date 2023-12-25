Turmeric Golden Milk Is The Traditional Indian Home Remedy You Can Drink Anytime

Although turmeric golden milk is a great choice based on taste alone, most people choose to drink it for the health benefits – and there are plenty. Whether it's dried or fresh, turmeric is a fantastic antioxidant thanks to its primary active ingredient, curcumin. Both cinnamon and ginger are rich in antioxidants as well. Antioxidants fight off free radicals in the body, which are known to cause serious health problems such as cancer and diabetes.

The drink also has anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation is one of the worst health problems we face in society. It's linked to over 50% of deaths worldwide (to be clear, being linked does not mean caused). Turmeric golden milk is a natural home remedy that can be used to combat chronic inflammation in the body.

Turmeric golden milk also has benefits for the brain. More studies need to be done, but preliminary work seems to indicate that turmeric golden milk positively impacts our memory capacity and can even boost our mood — perfect for a sluggish winter day. Both turmeric and ginger aid in digestion as well. As nutritionists and neuroscientists alike are becoming more interested in the gut-brain barrier, we are learning just how important our gut health is for healthy cognition. Turmeric golden milk is a tasty way to boost both.