Crockpot Butter Chicken Recipe

While butter chicken may have a name that doesn't sound South Asian, it does, in fact, come from India and was created by immigrants from the area now known as Pakistan. While the dish has been popular since its creation in the middle of the last century, it's become especially trendy in recent years, with food bloggers adapting it to be cooked in appliances such as the Instant Pot. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt favors using a slow cooker herself and says of her spin on this viral recipe, "I like this popular dish because it's easy to put together and for the set-it-and-forget aspect." Not only can crockpot butter chicken be assembled quickly, but De Witt assures us that it's also pretty tasty, "mild but flavorful, rich, and comforting."

And if you're wondering why this butter chicken recipe doesn't contain any of its eponymous ingredient, that's because De Witt prefers not to use it. While the original butter chicken recipe does include butter, De Witt leaves it out, explaining, "Butter is not needed here; heavy cream makes the sauce lovely and velvety."