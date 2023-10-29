Curried Roasted Pumpkin And Lentil Soup Recipe

Soup and fall go together like warm blankets and cozy nights, and fall leaves and crisp air. It's a time when the fall vegetables are at their peak, and the weather starts to cool down, making warm and hearty soups particularly appealing. This curried roasted pumpkin and lentil soup provides a comforting and seasonal culinary experience that reflects the flavors and ingredients of autumn.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Roasted pumpkin has a more savory and earthy flavor compared to the slightly sweet taste of canned pumpkin puree. The natural sugars in the pumpkin caramelize during roasting, intensifying the earthy notes. When it's roasting, it gets caramelized and that takes the flavor of this soup over the top."

This recipe also features a homemade curry blend that is easy to make and is the perfect flavor profile for this soup. Read on to learn how to make this delicious soup in under an hour!