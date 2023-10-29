Curried Roasted Pumpkin And Lentil Soup Recipe
Soup and fall go together like warm blankets and cozy nights, and fall leaves and crisp air. It's a time when the fall vegetables are at their peak, and the weather starts to cool down, making warm and hearty soups particularly appealing. This curried roasted pumpkin and lentil soup provides a comforting and seasonal culinary experience that reflects the flavors and ingredients of autumn.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Roasted pumpkin has a more savory and earthy flavor compared to the slightly sweet taste of canned pumpkin puree. The natural sugars in the pumpkin caramelize during roasting, intensifying the earthy notes. When it's roasting, it gets caramelized and that takes the flavor of this soup over the top."
This recipe also features a homemade curry blend that is easy to make and is the perfect flavor profile for this soup. Read on to learn how to make this delicious soup in under an hour!
Gather the ingredients for curried roasted pumpkin and lentil soup
To make this recipe, you'll need a sugar pumpkin, leeks, and garlic from the produce department. "If you have never cooked with a whole pumpkin before look for small pumpkins that can be called sugar pumpkins, sweet, or pie pumpkins. This type of pumpkin is great for roasting," Hahn explains.
From the dry goods aisle pick up vegetable broth and red lentils. Then check your spice and condiment cabinet for avocado oil, salt, pepper, coriander, cumin, ginger, turmeric, dry mustard, and cinnamon. "Since there are so many versions of curry blend, I like to make my own and tailor it to the dish that I'm making. This particular blend of spices complements the soup perfectly," Hahn shares.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Remove the seeds from the pumpkin
Scrape the seeds from the pumpkin halves and discard.
Step 3: Season the pumpkin
Brush the insides of each pumpkin half with the tablespoon of oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper
Step 4: Bake the pumpkins
Place the pumpkin halves face down on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes.
Step 5: Add oil to a pot
When the pumpkin has 20 minutes left of cooking time, add the remaining oil to a pot and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 6: Sauté the aromatics
Sauté the leeks and garlic for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Add more ingredients
Add the coriander, cumin, ginger, turmeric, dry mustard, cinnamon, broth, lentils, and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then lower to medium-low and cook for 20 minutes covered, or until the lentils are tender.
Step 8: Scoop out the cooked pumpkin
Remove the cooked flesh from the pumpkins and discard the shell.
Step 9: Add the pumpkin to the pot
Add the cooked pumpkin to the pot and stir.
Step 10: Blend the soup
Blend the soup in a blender working in batches.
Step 11: Serve the soup
The curried roasted pumpkin soup is ready to serve. Top the soup with pumpkin seeds and parlsey, if desired.
How can I customize this pumpkin and red lentil soup?
As with any soup, there are many ways to customize it based on your preferences. If you want to add more vegetables, sweet potatoes, carrots, or bell peppers are a good choice for extra depth of flavor and nutrition. They can just roast at the same time as the pumpkin halves.
At the end of the cooking time, you can add in leafy greens like spinach, chard, or kale for added texture and color. You'll want to stir them into the blended soup and let them wilt.
For a creamier soup, you can add heavy cream, coconut milk, or cashew cream for richness. Or if you want a fresh flavor, add a squeeze of lemon or lime juice just before serving to provide a zesty, tangy note to cut through the richness. If you prefer some texture in your soup, reserve a portion of the roasted pumpkin and add it as chunks or cubes to the pureed soup.
What pairs well with this pumpkin and red lentil soup?
For starters, a slice of crusty bread, a baguette, or dinner rolls are great for dipping into the soup and soaking up the delicious flavors. A simple green salad with fresh leafy greens, mixed vegetables, and a vinaigrette dressing complements the soup with a light and refreshing side.
If you're looking for entrees to create a balanced and satisfying meal, there are many options. Roasted or baked chicken, seasoned with herbs and spices, is a classic and savory option to complement the soup. If you prefer seafood, a baked or grilled fish dish, such as salmon or tilapia, can be a lighter option. A savory quiche with a flaky pastry crust and a filling of eggs, cheese, and vegetables can be served alongside the soup for a satisfying and substantial dinner.
Since the soup is naturally vegan, you may want to choose a delicious vegan pairing. Serve your favorite veggie or plant-based burgers with all the toppings alongside the soup for a satisfying and filling meal. These Italian stuffed peppers pair well or any type of seared tofu or tempeh would create a well-rounded meal.
- 1 sugar pumpkin, halved
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper, divided
- 2 chopped leeks
- 3 chopped garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon ginger
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup red lentils
- toasted pumpkin seeds
- chopped parsley
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Scrape the seeds from the pumpkin halves and discard.
- Brush the insides of each pumpkin half with the tablespoon of oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
- Place the pumpkin halves face down on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes.
- When the pumpkin has 20 minutes left of cooking time, add the remaining oil to a pot and bring the heat to medium-high.
- Sauté the leeks and garlic for 5 minutes.
- Add the coriander, cumin, ginger, turmeric, dry mustard, cinnamon, broth, lentils, and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then lower to medium-low and cook for 20 minutes covered, or until the lentils are tender.
- Remove the cooked flesh from the pumpkins and discard the shell.
- Add the cooked pumpkin to the pot and stir.
- Blend the soup in a blender working in batches.
- The curried roasted pumpkin soup is ready to serve. Top the soup with pumpkin seeds and parsley, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|183
|Total Fat
|5.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|2.2 g
|Sodium
|537.4 mg
|Protein
|8.7 g