Shrimp Tikka Masala Recipe

Even if you don't like Indian food, you've probably heard of chicken tikka masala. As one of the most popular dishes on restaurant menus, it's long been a staple in Indian cuisine despite actually being a British-originated dish. Similar to Indian butter chicken, tikka masala is spiced chicken simmered in a creamy tomato gravy. What makes both dishes so popular is the flavorful tomato sauce, which is typically soaked into naan and eaten with spoonfuls of rice. Tikka masala started as a chicken-based dish, but the main protein can easily be swapped for paneer, eggplant, or even tofu. In this recipe written by developer Michelle McGlinn, tikka masala gets an upgrade by using juicy, flavorful spiced shrimp. It has all the flavor you know and love in your favorite Indian takeout but with a pescatarian twist. This recipe is perfect for when you want a little something different. Because it comes together in less than 30 minutes, it's especially perfect for when you want a meal fast.