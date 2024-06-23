Matcha Strawberry Tiramisu Recipe

Trends come and go, but tiramisu has remained a staple on restaurant menus through the years for good reason — it's delicious! Deep, rich, and full of creamy, softly moist textures, eating this custardy layered dessert is more than just satisfying — it's an experience, albeit a somewhat outdated one. If you're looking to give new life to this old favorite, a bright, summery twist in the form of matcha strawberry tiramisu may just be the answer.

To make matcha strawberry tiramisu, a quick white chocolate ganache is whipped until lightened with heavy cream and mascarpone. This decadent cream contrasts with the bright tanginess of macerated strawberries layered into the tiramisu, and with the grassy depth of matcha green tea powder used to soak the crisp ladyfinger cookies. As the tiramisu chills, it softens, with differing textures and flavors melding together. It's a perfectly balanced dessert — light but rich, tangy and sweet, earthy and bright.

While it's hard to imagine this dessert getting any better, it also happens to come together quickly and easily with just 35 minutes of prep time, thanks to the whipped filling and use of store-bought ladyfingers. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This dessert is sophisticated and impressive, but deceptively easy to throw together at a moment's notice. It's a great option for a spring or summer dinner party."