Spiced Carrot Banana Bread With Cream Cheese Icing Recipe

If you have trouble choosing between banana bread and carrot cake, why not experience the best of both worlds? Carrot banana bread has all the qualities of banana bread we love plus additional moistness, flavor, and nutrition from grated carrot. The carrot also adds touches of bright color to each slice, which enhances the visual appeal.

Advertisement

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a carrot banana bread recipe with the addition of a few warm spices, namely cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves, to make the result extra aromatic and flavorful. The spiced bread is delicious on its own, but this recipe includes a generous amount of homemade cream cheese icing to make each slice extra creamy and decadent.

Carrot banana bread with cream cheese icing is an easy recipe that's perfect to keep in for breakfast, snacks, or desserts. It will fill your kitchen with a wonderful aroma and can be stored at room temperature for three days or in the refrigerator for six days. Bring the slices back up to room temperature to enjoy them at their best. You can even freeze the bread for up to three months if it's more convenient to make it ahead. Just seal individual slices in airtight freezer bags to make defrosting easier. Consider making a double batch and baking it in two loaf pans, because this sweet and comforting treat may go fast.

Advertisement