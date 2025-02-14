Spiced Carrot Banana Bread With Cream Cheese Icing Recipe
If you have trouble choosing between banana bread and carrot cake, why not experience the best of both worlds? Carrot banana bread has all the qualities of banana bread we love plus additional moistness, flavor, and nutrition from grated carrot. The carrot also adds touches of bright color to each slice, which enhances the visual appeal.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a carrot banana bread recipe with the addition of a few warm spices, namely cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves, to make the result extra aromatic and flavorful. The spiced bread is delicious on its own, but this recipe includes a generous amount of homemade cream cheese icing to make each slice extra creamy and decadent.
Carrot banana bread with cream cheese icing is an easy recipe that's perfect to keep in for breakfast, snacks, or desserts. It will fill your kitchen with a wonderful aroma and can be stored at room temperature for three days or in the refrigerator for six days. Bring the slices back up to room temperature to enjoy them at their best. You can even freeze the bread for up to three months if it's more convenient to make it ahead. Just seal individual slices in airtight freezer bags to make defrosting easier. Consider making a double batch and baking it in two loaf pans, because this sweet and comforting treat may go fast.
Gather your iced carrot banana bread ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need overripe bananas and grated carrot. You can use preshredded carrot from the store if needed, but grating your own will give you the moistest and most flavorful result. You will also need a few spices: ground cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves. The rest of the ingredients for the bread are unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, large eggs, brown sugar, cane sugar, and vanilla extract.
For the best results, make sure you have softened butter for the cream cheese icing. You can soften butter by leaving it out at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes. You'll also need unsalted butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grease the pan
Grease a loaf pan with butter.
Step 3: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in a small saucepan and then set aside to cool a little.
Step 4: Stir the dry ingredients
Place the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves in a mixing bowl and stir to combine.
Step 5: Mix the wet ingredients
Place the banana, eggs, butter, brown sugar, cane sugar, and vanilla in a second mixing bowl and stir well to mix.
Step 6: Mix the batter
Add the flour mixture a little at a time to the bowl of wet ingredients and stir until just mixed. Do not overmix. (It's okay if it's lumpy.)
Step 7: Add the carrots
Stir the carrots into the batter until just evenly distributed.
Step 8: Fill the loaf pan
Pour the batter into the loaf pan and level the top with a spatula.
Step 9: Bake the bread
Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.
Step 10: Start making the icing
Start making the icing by placing the cream cheese and butter in a mixing bowl and beating with an electric beater until smooth.
Step 11: Finish making the icing
Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla while mixing on low until incorporated. Mix in ½ teaspoon of water if the icing is too thick. It should be moist and spreadable but not liquidy.
Step 12: Ice the bread
Spread the icing on the banana bread.
Step 13: Serve the iced carrot banana bread
Slice and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|289
|Total Fat
|14.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|62.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|37.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|21.0 g
|Sodium
|213.7 mg
|Protein
|3.9 g
Can I add other flavors to the cream cheese icing?
The classic cream cheese icing that tops this carrot banana bread is sweet and decadent and made from only four ingredients: cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. While the classic recipe is versatile and pairs beautifully with a variety of baked goods, there are ways to upgrade your cream cheese icing if you'd like to feature other flavors. Citrus is a good option that pairs well with a range of desserts. Just add orange or lemon juice to the icing to flavor it. For an additional burst of flavor, include a little grated zest as well. Another idea is to add spices such as ginger or cinnamon which add extra flavor that can complement desserts like banana bread or muffins.
Stir in a handful of chopped nuts to add richness and texture to the icing. Walnuts and pecans are popular choices, but don't discount other nuts like pistachios and macadamia nuts. A spoonful of jam mixed into the icing adds an extra layer of sweetness and fruit flavor, not to mention a touch of vibrant color. Finally, you can make a chocolate cream cheese icing by mixing in cocoa powder or melted chocolate.
What are tips for making perfect carrot banana bread?
Our number one tip for making any kind of banana bread is to use ripe bananas. Ripe bananas make banana bread better because they add the right amount of sweetness and moisture. You'll also want to make sure your baking soda is still good, especially if it's been sitting open in the fridge for awhile. Pour a few drops of lemon juice or vinegar on it. It's still good if it fizzes. Don't overmix the batter or you'll risk overdeveloping the gluten and ending up with a dense or tough cake.
Ovens can run hot or cold, so consider using an oven thermometer to make sure the temperature is correct. If the carrot banana bread is baked on too low or high a temperature, you can end up with a sunken or cracked top. Breads like these take a long time to bake. This recipe calls for 55 to 65 minutes of baking time. Don't be tempted to keep opening the oven door to check on it because too much heat will escape from the oven. Use the oven light instead.
Last but not least, don't skip the cooling steps. Chemical changes will occur as the bread cools that make the inside and the outside of the bread firm up more. Slicing it once it's cool will keep it crispy and prevent it from crumbling.