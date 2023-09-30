19 Tips For Making The Best Banana Bread

The banana bread trend that kicked off during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong — and it's easy to see why. It's hard not to love biting into a warm, subtly fruity, thick-cut slice of freshly baked banana bread, either made plain or schmeared with a sizeable portion of butter.

Besides being an easy way to cut down on bananas that would otherwise be thrown in the trash, banana bread is also an easily customizable recipe that you can make with whatever add-ins you have in your cabinets. Chocolate chips, nuts, and dried fruit are all ways to make your recipe unique and suited to your tastebuds.

Despite the ease of making banana bread, bakers can encounter some tricky bends along the way. Your bread might come out of the oven undercooked, dense, or, even worse, dry. Here are some of our best tips for making delicious banana bread.