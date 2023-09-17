Baby Food Is The Secret Ingredient That Saves You Time When Making Banana Bread
It's hard to resist the beckoning call of a freshly baked loaf of banana bread. With its subtle sweetness and irresistible aroma, this delicious treat, perfectly balanced in moisture and density, makes for an excellent breakfast, dessert, or anytime snack. But between preheating and measuring, mashing and mixing, baking it yourself can be a bit of a drag. If you're looking for a shortcut to save time without compromising on the delicious results, it's time for you to reach for a jar of baby food. That shelf-stable jar of mush might not sound like the most appetizing addition to your batter, but we guaranteed you'd never know the difference.
Banana baby food is typically made of just three simple ingredients: bananas, lemon juice concentrate, and vitamin C, making it the perfect fresh, pre-prepared ingredient for your banana bread masterpiece. That means no more peeling or mashing bananas because the work is already done for you. Cutting down on steps is always a welcome adjustment to any recipe, and this new method might just take your baking projects to new heights.
Pour it in and stir it up
Replacing fresh bananas with banana baby food is as simple as swapping out the three to four overly ripe bananas for two 6-ounce jars of banana baby food. From this point, you can proceed as normal with your own favorite recipe, or make adjustments based on how many servings you're preparing.
Using baby food instead of fresh bananas saves you time and difficulty in finding bananas with the ideal ripeness. The riper a banana, the more naturally sweet it is. This explains why banana bread recipes call for the ripest variety in order to produce the best-tasting treat. But if your local grocery store only has green bananas available, and you don't have any at home, you're otherwise out of luck. This is where banana baby food can save the day because it's pureed from fully ripened bananas.
So, the next time you're in the mood to whip up a batch of banana bread, forget the masher and check the cabinet to see if banana baby food can step in to save you time. And don't let the fun stop with bananas, try out other baby food puree combinations to create more delicious and creative sweet breads faster than ever.