Baby Food Is The Secret Ingredient That Saves You Time When Making Banana Bread

It's hard to resist the beckoning call of a freshly baked loaf of banana bread. With its subtle sweetness and irresistible aroma, this delicious treat, perfectly balanced in moisture and density, makes for an excellent breakfast, dessert, or anytime snack. But between preheating and measuring, mashing and mixing, baking it yourself can be a bit of a drag. If you're looking for a shortcut to save time without compromising on the delicious results, it's time for you to reach for a jar of baby food. That shelf-stable jar of mush might not sound like the most appetizing addition to your batter, but we guaranteed you'd never know the difference.

Banana baby food is typically made of just three simple ingredients: bananas, lemon juice concentrate, and vitamin C, making it the perfect fresh, pre-prepared ingredient for your banana bread masterpiece. That means no more peeling or mashing bananas because the work is already done for you. Cutting down on steps is always a welcome adjustment to any recipe, and this new method might just take your baking projects to new heights.