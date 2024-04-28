14 Ways To Upgrade Your Cream Cheese Frosting

Delectably creamy and with a tanginess that can both offset and emphasize sweeter flavors, cream cheese frosting offers an extra dimension to a wide range of baked goods and desserts that sometimes buttercream just can't quite achieve. From its luxuriously smooth texture that makes it a dream for spreading and piping, to its fresh and satisfying flavor profile, cream cheese frosting proves itself to be incredibly versatile, working well with a variety of other ingredients.

And, indeed, although it is incredibly easy to make, there is far more to achieve with cream cheese frosting than just using it in its simplest form to top red velvet and carrot cakes. There are several ways to elevate, invigorate, and spice up your cream cheese frosting, so that it becomes not just a means of decoration or providing moisture to cakes, but rather the star of the show. From chocolate to coconut, jelly to ginger (just a few ingredients that you likely already have to hand), as well as some simple tricks, can take your cream cheese frosting to the next level.