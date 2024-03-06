Oranges Are The Key To Packing A Bright Punch In Your Next Carrot Cake

To start adding orange to your next carrot cake, wash an orange and use a microplane or a grater to gather zest from the orange peel. Reserve a small amount of the orange zest for garnishing your fully assembled carrot cake later. Catherine Brookes folds in the orange zest and grated carrots after combining the cake batter's wet and dry ingredients. She also adds orange extract to the batter, but if you don't have orange extract handy, don't fret. You can substitute it with about 1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed juice from the orange you used earlier to generate the orange zest.

Once the cake is frosted, garnish it with the orange zest you reserved earlier. You can also garnish the cake with shredded carrots or chopped nuts. As for the carrot cake's frosting, a little orange extract or orange zest can also be added to it to brighten the flavors and add an additional citrusy punch.

Your resulting cake will have flavors that pair beautifully together. Orange and carrots not only share a similar shade of color but also have flavors that complement each other well (whether for cake or juicing). So, the next time you're ready to make a homemade carrot cake, be sure to grab a fresh orange from the fridge.