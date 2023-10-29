15 Ingredients To Elevate Carrot Cake

There aren't many types of cake that can get away with having a vegetable in the name (much less in the cake itself), but carrot cake somehow defies all odds by being one of the tastiest baked goods out there. While carrots don't impact the cake's flavor too much, they do provide a nice earthy undertone, a vibrant orange hue, a subtle crunch, and plenty of moisture. Paired alongside spices like cinnamon, ginger, and perhaps some nutmeg or cloves for an extra-spicy version, carrots do deserve a place in the dessert sphere, and they're one of the very few vegetables that can say so.

The history of carrot cake goes back way longer than you might expect, though the modern-day iteration we all know and love (the kind coated in cream cheese frosting) is one that spans back only a few decades. Nevertheless, the spiced dessert has become a favorite during cooler months and beyond, offering a tasty way to use up carrots and knock out a dessert all in one go.

In case you've become a bit bored with making the same carrot cake over and over again, you'll be thrilled to learn that there are quite a few ways to customize the classic confection. Whether you're a fan of crunchy add-ins or you're looking for ways to up the moisture or spice level of your next cake, these ingredients will take your carrot cake to whole new levels of deliciousness.