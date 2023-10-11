Orange Juice Is The Secret Ingredient To Brighten Up Carrot Cake Donuts

Although delicious at any time of the year, one can argue that carrot cake is actually an authentically autumn dessert, filled as it is with many of the warm aromatic spices of the season, including vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Just in time for autumn, Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone has come up with an ingenious recipe that combines the decadence of a carrot cake with the convenience of a donut with her Baked Carrot Cake Donuts. Since these carrot cake donuts are baked in the oven, rather than deep fried in hot oil, they're light and fluffy, and surprisingly quick and easy to make, taking less than 30 minutes total, which includes time for prepping, baking, and glazing.

In addition to coming up with a deliciously portable way to enjoy carrot cake in the form of a carrot cake donut, Morone also includes an unexpected ingredient (cake): "The special ingredient in these is the orange juice," says Morone. The recipe calls for ¾ cup of orange juice. "It seems like a lot of juice to add, but the orange flavor is actually very subtle," Morone explains. "These don't taste like you are eating orange donuts at all."