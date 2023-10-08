Baked Carrot Cake Donuts Recipe

When you're craving carrot cake but don't actually want to whip up a whole extravagant dessert, these baked donuts are the perfect solution. Of course, these aren't just any donuts — these are carrot cake donuts, so you can count on all of that warming goodness, topped off with a nice layer of cream cheese frosting. If that description isn't tempting enough, you may be pleasantly surprised to learn how quick it is to whip up these delightful pastries, something of which recipe developer Jessica Morone is a big fan. "I love that these are ready in less than 30 minutes, and they are so easy to make," she describes. "The spices in the donuts go so well with the tangy cream cheese frosting."

While donuts typically get a deep-fried treatment, these carrot cake donuts opt for a lighter, oven-baked approach. Not only does this mean that your donuts will be ready to go in record time, but you also won't have to worry about fussing with hot oil. "I tried making fried carrot cake donuts recently and they were so much work! Baking these is so much easier — there's really not much that can go wrong," Morone assures us.