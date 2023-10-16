The Tip For Choosing The Best Flavor Combinations When Juicing

Making your own healthy juice cocktail of assorted fruits and vegetables can feel like something that requires a recipe. If you go too far, you can risk making a mystery elixir that tastes more like a science experiment than refreshing juice. If you don't go far enough, you'll be left with an uninspiring mix that you probably could have bought at the store. So how should you strike the right balance?

The secret lies in your very own tastebuds and culinary sense. Pairing up vegetables and fruit should follow a natural formula decided by what you like together and what other cooks often pair together. For instance, if you love a particular salad that features earthy kale, crisp green apple, and peppery radishes, and is served up with a lemon dressing, why not try those flavors in your juice? This goes for other classic combos as well, like beloved recipes for fruit salad, raw slaws, and gazpachos that all can become the next formula for juicing endeavors.