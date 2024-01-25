When You're Short On Espresso Powder, Reach For Instant Coffee

Our love affair with coffee doesn't just stop at specialty coffee brews — people have been adding the wonderful scent and nutty coffee flavor to their food, sweets, and baked goods for ages. And when it comes to adding that rich coffee note to anything, you can hardly beat powdered espresso when it comes to robustness. But if you suddenly find yourself without any espresso powder ... don't panic! Your mocha brownies can still be rescued with instant coffee.

Instant coffee may not be as strong as espresso powder, but it can still get the job done just fine. It doesn't matter if you use instant coffee or powdered espresso, the flavor that they both impart will still be distinctly "coffee-ish." The only thing you need to watch out for is that instant coffee has a milder taste, so you'll want to use twice as much as you would with powdered espresso to achieve the same level of intensity.

One last bit of good news: the texture of instant coffee is just like powdered espresso, so there's no need to grind or process it any further. Just sprinkle it in as you would with powdered espresso, and you're good to go!