Give Cookies A Caffeine Kick With Your Favorite Coffee

There's nothing quite as comforting and nostalgic as the aroma of freshly baked cookies. It's incredible how a simple blend of flour, sugar, and butter can stir up such a wide gamut of emotions just by scent and taste alone. But even our favorite classics can use a fun twist now and then. If you're one of the billions of people who can't start their day without a dose of caffeine, what could be better than enjoying not just a great cup of joe but also coffee-flavored cookies?

These cookies deliver precisely what you'd expect when you hear "coffee-infused cookies." They begin with the familiar sweet, buttery base of classic cookies, followed by a powerful burst of rich, tannic coffee flavors. Even if you haven't had your morning coffee, snack on one of these cookies and you'll experience that familiar caffeine kick all the same. It's the perfect choice for those mornings when a single cup of coffee just won't cut it, and a lovely mid-day snack for coffee enthusiasts, as well.