Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic comfort food — can't you practically taste the slightly crispy exterior and the soft, chewy interior just thinking about them? They smell good, taste good, and are truly hard to resist. If you've decided to live a plant-based lifestyle you may be thinking that chocolate chip cookies as you know them just aren't an option anymore. Fortunately, vegan baking has come a long way, and there are various plant-based ingredients that can mimic the taste of traditional cookies. Ingredients like plant-based butter, dairy-free chocolate chips, and "eggs" made from ground flax seeds are the key swaps and they are so good, you won't even believe these cookies are vegan.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for vegan chocolate chip cookies and says, "I love that there are so many options for people choosing to live a vegan lifestyle. These chewy vegan cookies are super simple to make and are a great choice for a party or gathering where there are sure to be guests with restricted food requests."
Gather the ingredients for vegan chocolate chip cookies
To make this recipe, you'll need some ground flax seed to start. "You can buy ground flax seed (aka flax meal) or you can buy the whole flax seed and grind them. I have a small coffee grinder that I use to grind flax seeds because I like to grind them fresh. I use them to make flax eggs for recipes but also add them to oatmeal and smoothies because of the many health benefits," Hahn shares.
Then pick up vegan butter and vegan chocolate chips. Finally, check your baking cabinet for coconut sugar, all-purpose flour, corn starch, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Make the flax egg
In a small bowl combine the ground flax with 3 tablespoons of water
Step 3: Mix the butter and sugar
In a large bowl combine the butter and sugar with a hand mixer.
Step 4: Combine more ingredients
Add the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, flax mixture, and 2 tablespoons of water. Mix with the hand mixer until combined. If the batter is too dry add 1 more tablespoon of water or non-dairy milk.
Step 5: Add the chocolate chips
Stir in the chocolate chips.
Step 6: Form dough into balls
Using about 1 ½ tablespoons of the cookie batter, form dough into 24 balls and place on 2 cookie sheets lined with parchment paper.
Step 7: Bake the cookies
Bake the cookies for 10 minutes then let them cool for 10 minutes on the sheet pan.
Step 8: Cool the cookies
Transfer to a cooling rack and cool for 5 minutes. The cookies are ready to serve.
How can I customize these vegan chocolate chip cookies?
These vegan chocolate chip cookies are delicious just as they are but there are a few modifications that you can make to vary the taste or use ingredients you have on hand. To start with, we have used flax seed to create a "flax egg" which will act as a binder in the dough. The same method works with chia seeds. "When cooking vegan there are many occasions where you need an egg-like substance to hold something together. This comes up when making veggie burgers, pancakes, or baked goods to name a few. I have used both ground flax seed and chia seeds and both provide an excellent result, and both are full of health benefits," Hahn explains.
For flavoring the cookies, in addition to the cinnamon you can also add spices like cardamom, nutmeg, or cloves. "Start with a pinch and see if the flavor is enough as these spices are strong in flavor," Hahn shares. You can also add vanilla or almond extract for extra flavoring as well. Nuts make a good addition to the cookies as well. Try adding chopped walnuts or pecans to the dough when you add the chocolate chips.
What pairs well with vegan chocolate chip cookies?
Whether you're serving these cookies for a special occasion or just to have around the house to enjoy as a snack or after a meal, vegan chocolate chip cookies can be a delicious treat on their own or with a complementary accompaniment. Enjoy your cookies with a glass of your favorite non-dairy milk, such as almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, or flax milk. The combination of warm cookies and cold milk is a classic and comforting choice. Pairing vegan chocolate chip cookies with a cup of coffee or tea can is always a good match too. The bitterness of coffee or the variety of flavors in tea can complement the sweetness of the cookies.
To make a more elaborate dessert, try sandwiching vegan chocolate chip cookies with a scoop of your favorite vegan ice cream. This makes for a decadent and satisfying treat. "You can make these ahead and store them in the freezer, then just let them thaw for a few minutes before you are ready to serve them," Hahn shares. Of course, fresh fruit is always a nice dessert pairing with cookies and can offer a refreshing contrast to the rich and sweet flavor of chocolate chip cookies.
- 1 tablespoon ground flax seed
- ½ cup vegan butter, softened
- 1 cup coconut sugar
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 ¼ cups vegan chocolate chips
|Calories per Serving
|296
|Total Fat
|14.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|22.0 g
|Sodium
|138.8 mg
|Protein
|3.2 g