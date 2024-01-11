Peanut Butter And Cream Cheese Is The Frosting Combo You Need To Try
Frosting is an integral part of many desserts, and while a classic vanilla or chocolate frosting is always tasty, sometimes you want something a little more unique and exciting. This is why you need to try peanut butter and cream cheese frosting. Not only is it delicious, but it requires just a handful of ingredients.
To make this frosting, all you need to do is combine equal parts peanut butter and cream cheese. The only other step is to add some powdered sugar to sweeten it up, which will fully transform the concoction into an irresistible frosting ready to top your favorite dessert. If you have it on hand, you can also add a small amount of vanilla extract (about a teaspoon should do), which will enhance the overall flavor, though it's not a required ingredient.
If you're making this frosting ahead of time, you can store it for up to a week in the fridge in an airtight container. To store it for longer, stick it in the freezer, where it will last for about three months. If you freeze it, just remember to thaw it overnight in the fridge, then bring it to room temperature in preparation to use it on a dessert.
The best desserts to pair with peanut butter and cream cheese frosting
Now that you know how to make your own peanut butter and cream cheese frosting, you get to start experimenting and using it on different desserts. When it comes to cake (or cupcakes), there are plenty of flavors that will pair well with peanut butter frosting, but there is one type that will arguably make for the best companion: chocolate cake. Chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven — there's a reason that there are so many Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lovers out there — so a chocolate cake is the perfect vessel for a peanut butter cream cheese frosting. You can also use the frosting to upgrade an otherwise simple cake, such as classic pound cake or butter cake.
Something else that pairs well with peanut butter? Banana. With this in mind, you can use the peanut butter and cream cheese frosting to turn a loaf of banana bread into a full-fledged dessert. The frosting would also work well atop a blueberry loaf or pumpkin loaf. Finally, another option is to go all out on the peanut butter flavor and add the frosting to a peanut-butter-based dessert. For example, how about taking classic peanut butter cookies to the next level by adding a layer of peanut butter and cream cheese frosting? All in all, peanut butter fanatics won't be able to resist any of these dessert combos.