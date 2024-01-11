Peanut Butter And Cream Cheese Is The Frosting Combo You Need To Try

Frosting is an integral part of many desserts, and while a classic vanilla or chocolate frosting is always tasty, sometimes you want something a little more unique and exciting. This is why you need to try peanut butter and cream cheese frosting. Not only is it delicious, but it requires just a handful of ingredients.

To make this frosting, all you need to do is combine equal parts peanut butter and cream cheese. The only other step is to add some powdered sugar to sweeten it up, which will fully transform the concoction into an irresistible frosting ready to top your favorite dessert. If you have it on hand, you can also add a small amount of vanilla extract (about a teaspoon should do), which will enhance the overall flavor, though it's not a required ingredient.

If you're making this frosting ahead of time, you can store it for up to a week in the fridge in an airtight container. To store it for longer, stick it in the freezer, where it will last for about three months. If you freeze it, just remember to thaw it overnight in the fridge, then bring it to room temperature in preparation to use it on a dessert.