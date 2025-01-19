Strawberry, Coconut, And Lychee Layer Cake Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
Close up of a slice of strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Lychees, with their sweet and floral flavor, bring an interesting touch any dessert. Native to Southeast Asia, these delicate fruits have a soft, translucent flesh encased in a rough, reddish shell. Their taste is often described as a blend of strawberries and roses, with subtle tropical undertones that make them a standout ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. In this strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake from recipe developer Jessica Morone, lychee's unique flavor takes center stage, infusing the light, airy cake layers with a hint of natural sweetness. 

Advertisement

Paired with a creamy strawberry Bavarian filling, the lychee's floral notes are perfectly balanced by the bright, slightly tangy sweetness of ripe strawberries, creating a perfect blend of flavors. To finish the cake, a coconut lychee frosting ties the cake together, adding a rich, tropical element that enhances the delicate fruitiness of the lychee while providing a creamy, luscious texture. The combination of lychee, strawberry, and coconut creates a perfect harmony of taste and texture with the soft, fluffy cake, silky cream, and smooth frosting, it is as light as it is flavorful. Each bite is a celebration of tropical elegance, making this cake a perfect centerpiece for special occasions. 

Advertisement

Gather the ingredients for this strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake

Strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake ingredients on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

While this recipe requires quite a few ingredients, they are all worth it for a beautiful and delicious result. Start by getting a can of lychees in heavy syrup. Getting lychees in syrup is important because the syrup is used as a cake soak as well as in the buttercream frosting. For the cakes you will also need vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, coconut milk, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. 

Advertisement

Once the cakes are done you will make a silky strawberry Bavarian cream with gelatin, water, fresh strawberries, egg yolks, sugar, more coconut milk, and heavy cream. Finally you will make a coconut lychee buttercream frosting with unsalted butter, confectioners' sugar, lychee syrup, and more coconut milk. You will need a little more than one can total of coconut milk for this recipe. 

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Oven temperature showing 350 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prepare cake pans

Cake pans being lined with parchment paper Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Prepare three 8-inch cake pans with parchment paper circles in the bottom and grease the sides of the pan.

Step 3: Chop lychees

Lychees being chopped on a cutting board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Remove the lychees from the can with the syrup (saving the syrup for the frosting and the cake soak). Dry the lychees as much as possible, then dice them. Set aside.

Step 4: Combine sugar and oil

Sugar and oil beaten in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, beat the sugar and oil together until well combined.

Step 5: Add in remaining wet ingredients

Wet cake ingredients beaten in a stand mixer bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Beat in the eggs, coconut milk, and vanilla extract until the ingredients are well incorporated.

Step 6: Beat in the dry ingredients

Cake batter in a stand mixer bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Mix in the flour, baking powder, and salt and beat until the batter is well combined and smooth, scraping down the sides as needed.

Step 7: Add chopped lychees

Lychee cake batter in the bowl of a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the chopped lychees to the batter and mix until incorporated.

Step 8: Pour batter into pans

Batter being poured into cake pans Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Divide the batter evenly between the cake pans.

Step 9: Bake

Baked lychee cakes in the oven Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 22-25 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with a few crumbs. Let cakes cool.

Step 10: Combine gelatin and water

Gelatin and water mixed in a measuring cup Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl, mix together the gelatin and water. Set aside.

Step 11: Puree the strawberries

Strawberries being pureed with an immersion blender Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Puree the strawberries using a blender or a food processor, set aside.

Step 12: Whisk eggs and sugar together

Eggs and sugar whisked together Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until the mixture turns pale and becomes thicker.

Step 13: Heat eggs, sugar and coconut milk

Eggs, sugar and coconut milk being heated in a double boiler Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the egg and sugar mixture on top of a double boiler with simmering water underneath. Stir in the warm coconut milk, then stir the mixture over the double boiler until the yolk and milk mixture becomes thicker, about 4-5 minutes.

Advertisement

Step 14: Mix in gelatin and strawberry puree

Strawberry puree mixture in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Remove the egg yolk mixture from the heat and whisk in the gelatin and strawberry mixtures until combined. Place this mixture into the freezer for 10-15 minutes to cool.

Step 15: Make whipped cream

Whipped cream in a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, use a mixer to whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.

Step 16: Add in the strawberry mixture

Strawberry Bavarian cream in a stand mixer bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Carefully fold the cooled strawberry mixture into the whipped cream in 2-3 installments, making sure not to deflate the cream. Add 1-2 drops of red food coloring if desired. Place the Bavarian cream in the fridge to set while you make the frosting.

Advertisement

Step 17: Beat the butter

Butter beaten in a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Use a stand mixer or hand mixer to beat the butter until it is smooth and creamy.

Step 18: Finish making the frosting

Coconut frosting in a stand mixer bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add in the powdered sugar, lychee syrup, and coconut milk and beat until frosting is smooth and fluffy.

Step 19: Cut the tops off the cakes

Cakes leveled with a knife Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Use a serrated knife to cut the tops off of the cooled cakes to make them flat.

Step 20: Brush the cakes with lychee syrup

Cake being brushed with lychee syrup Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Brush the tops of the cakes with a thin layer of lychee syrup.

Step 21: Pipe an icing border on the cake layer

Icing being piped on a cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Pipe a border of frosting around the edge of the bottom cake layer.

Step 22: Spread Bavarian cream onto cake

Strawberry Bavarian cream being spooned onto a cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spoon strawberry Bavarian cream into the center of the cake layer and spread until even. Top with the second cake layer and repeat.

Step 23: Frost the cake

Cake being frosted Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Once the cake is built, spread the remaining coconut frosting on the tops and side of the cake and decorate as desired.

Step 24: Serve

Strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake being sliced Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cut and serve.

Strawberry, Coconut, and Lychee Layer Cake Recipe

No Ratings
Print

This tropical layer cake features subtly floral lychees, strawberry Bavarian cream, and a creamy coconut frosting for one impressive dessert.

Prep Time
45
minutes
Cook Time
25
minutes
servings
12
Slices
strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake on a table with a slice cut out
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the lychee cake
  • 1 (19.9-ounce) can lychees in heavy syrup
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 ½ cups sugar
  • 4 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 ¼ cups coconut milk, room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • For the strawberry Bavarian cream
  • ½ ounce gelatin
  • ⅓ cup water
  • 4 ounces fresh strawberries
  • 3 egg yolks
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ½ cup coconut milk, warm
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • For the coconut lychee frosting
  • 1 ½ cups unsalted butter, softened
  • 5 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted
  • 1 tablespoon lychee syrup
  • 5 tablespoons canned unsweetened coconut milk (or coconut cream)

Optional Ingredients

  • Red food coloring, for the strawberry Bavarian cream
  • Flaked coconut, additional strawberries and lychees for decorating

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. Prepare three 8-inch cake pans with parchment paper circles in the bottom and grease the sides of the pan.
  3. Remove the lychees from the can with the syrup (saving the syrup for the frosting and the cake soak). Dry the lychees as much as possible, then dice them. Set aside.
  4. In a large bowl, beat the sugar and oil together until well combined.
  5. Beat in the eggs, coconut milk, and vanilla extract until the ingredients are well incorporated.
  6. Mix in the flour, baking powder, and salt and beat until the batter is well combined and smooth, scraping down the sides as needed.
  7. Add the chopped lychees to the batter and mix until incorporated.
  8. Divide the batter evenly between the cake pans.
  9. Bake in the preheated oven for 22-25 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with a few crumbs. Let cakes cool.
  10. In a small bowl, mix together the gelatin and water. Set aside.
  11. Puree the strawberries using a blender or a food processor, set aside.
  12. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until the mixture turns pale and becomes thicker.
  13. Place the egg and sugar mixture on top of a double boiler with simmering water underneath. Stir in the warm coconut milk, then stir the mixture over the double boiler until the yolk and milk mixture becomes thicker, about 4-5 minutes.
  14. Remove the egg yolk mixture from the heat and whisk in the gelatin and strawberry mixtures until combined. Place this mixture into the freezer for 10-15 minutes to cool.
  15. Meanwhile, use a mixer to whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.
  16. Carefully fold the cooled strawberry mixture into the whipped cream in 2-3 installments, making sure not to deflate the cream. Add 1-2 drops of red food coloring if desired. Place the Bavarian cream in the fridge to set while you make the frosting.
  17. Use a stand mixer or hand mixer to beat the butter until it is smooth and creamy.
  18. Add in the powdered sugar, lychee syrup, and coconut milk and beat until frosting is smooth and fluffy.
  19. Use a serrated knife to cut the tops off of the cooled cakes to make them flat.
  20. Brush the tops of the cakes with a thin layer of lychee syrup.
  21. Pipe a border of frosting around the edge of the bottom cake layer.
  22. Spoon strawberry Bavarian cream into the center of the cake layer and spread until even. Top with the second cake layer and repeat.
  23. Once the cake is built, spread the remaining coconut frosting on the tops and side of the cake and decorate as desired.
  24. Cut and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 964
Total Fat 60.2 g
Saturated Fat 28.4 g
Trans Fat 0.4 g
Cholesterol 181.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 102.5 g
Dietary Fiber 1.5 g
Total Sugars 79.4 g
Sodium 216.6 mg
Protein 8.4 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

How can I switch up the flavors in this layer cake?

Strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake on a plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

The elements of this lychee layer cake offer a plenty of options for customization, allowing you to adapt the recipe while retaining its unique tropical and fruity charm. For the lychee cakes, you could enhance the flavor by incorporating lychee syrup or puree, or adding a bit of rose water for a more floral twist. Alternatively, swap the lychee base for a light vanilla or almond cake to let the other components shine. The Bavarian cream filling is versatile and could be switched to a mango or passionfruit version to deepen the tropical theme by swapping out the strawberries, or you could even make a lychee cream for a more cohesive flavor profile. You could also layer fresh fruit between the cake layers for added texture. 

Advertisement

The coconut lychee buttercream frosting is another area that can be modified. A whipped coconut cream frosting would lighten the overall texture, while adding toasted coconut flakes could bring a delightful crunch. If you prefer a more striking contrast, a tangy cream cheese frosting with a hint of lime zest would complement the sweetness of the other elements. By mixing and matching flavors and textures, this recipe can evolve to suit different tastes and occasions while maintaining its fruity appeal.

What can I do with extra strawberry Bavarian cream?

Close up of a slice of strawberry, coconut, and lychee layer cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

You likely won't use all of the Bavarian cream that you make for this recipe, but luckily it will stay fresh for up to five days in the fridge or up to three months if you freeze it. Leftover strawberry Bavarian cream can be used in lots of different ways. For breakfast options, you could use it to stuff your pancakes, spread onto crepes, swirl it into yogurt or oatmeal, or even spread on toast for a sweet start to the day. For other dessert options, it could be used to fill cupcakes, a filling for homemade donuts, other layer cakes, or for the center of a Charlotte Royale. It can be also piped into the bottom of tart shells or puff pastry cups and topped with fruit to make a gorgeous tart or pastry. 

Advertisement

For an even simpler dessert, you could layer the strawberry Bavarian cream with crumbled cookies, granola, or fresh strawberries to create parfaits. Or if you're serving ice cream, the cream makes a rich and flavorful topping for sundaes. These creative uses ensure that none of this delicious Bavarian cream goes to waste.

Recommended

Advertisement