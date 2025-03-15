These Sicilian Almond Cookies Are Sweet And Simple To Make
It's pretty much impossible to have too many cookie recipes, as each one offers a unique combination of flavors that deserves to be enjoyed. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone has a wide repertoire of them, and her latest consists of a simple Sicilian almond cookie. "I absolutely love these, they are so, so good," she raves and adds, "I can't ever eat just one, I have to eat at least three in one sitting." That's a pretty solid endorsement from a pro-baker. Plus, the cookies are naturally gluten-free, making them a tasty option for plenty of diets.
She shares, "I always make pignoli cookies at Christmas, they are one of my favorite cookies, and these remind me of those a lot except they are easier. So you get the delicious almond flavor without as much work." When it comes to baking a sweet treat, simplicity should not be underrated, and with their yummy almond taste and subtle citrus notes, these cookies are an absolute hit. Store them in a sealed container at room temperature for a week (if you can resist) or freeze them (or the portioned dough) for up to six months, per Morone's recommendations.
Gather the ingredients sweet and simple Sicilian almond cookies
To make these sweet and simple Sicilian almond cookies, you'll need granulated sugar, lemon zest, almond flour, large egg whites, almond extract, and powdered sugar. If desired, use sliced/whole almonds or candied cherries to garnish the cookies.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Prep baking sheets
Line baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and set aside.
Step 3: Combine sugar and lemon zest
Add the granulated sugar and lemon zest to a large bowl. Use your fingers to thoroughly rub the lemon zest into the sugar until it's well combined.
Step 4: Add almond flour
Whisk the almond flour into the granulated sugar mixture, then set aside.
Step 5: Beat egg whites with almond extract
Use an electric hand mixer or stand mixer with the whisk attachment to beat the egg whites until foamy. Add the almond extract into the egg whites, then continue beating until the egg whites hold soft peaks.
Step 6: Combine eggs with flour and sugar
Gently add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and use a rubber spatula to mix until dough forms.
Step 7: Roll dough balls in sugar
Use a medium cookie scoop to scoop out balls of dough and roll them in the powdered sugar until just coated.
Step 8: Transfer dough to sheet and garnish
Place the cookies onto the prepared baking sheets and press sliced almonds, whole almonds, or a candied cherry into the tops of the cookies if desired.
Step 9: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 17 minutes, until the cookies are lightly golden.
Step 10: Serve
Let cool, then serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|134
|Total Fat
|7.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|13.3 g
|Sodium
|6.5 mg
|Protein
|3.5 g
What are Sicilian almond cookies and how do they taste?
"Sicilian almond cookies are traditional Italian cookies made with almond flour, sugar, and egg whites," Morone explains, adding, "They are often flavored with citrus zest, but they don't have to be." Her recipe calls for the zest, which introduces a layer of fragrance to the flavor that pairs well with the almond base. Almonds have been growing in Sicily for thousands of years, and they are incorporated in plenty of desserts. The origin story of the cookies is unclear and includes several different accounts, but one thing's for sure: Almonds are a great main character.
These aren't cakey or fluffy cookies, in case you're unfamiliar with the texture of these little treats. Instead, Morone describes, "They have a chewy center and a crisp exterior." This consistency is perfect for munching on solo or dipping in tea. If you haven't yet had the pleasure of tasting Sicilian almond cookies, she notes, "These cookies have a rich, nutty flavor with a perfect balance of sweetness."
What are some ingredient swaps I can make to these cookies?
Although the essence of these cookies is all about almonds, Morone offers several suggestions if you want to switch up the recipe. From the outside in, she notes, "I topped these with sliced almonds, but you could stick a whole almond or a candied cherry in the center, and all of those are kind of traditional options." Alternatively, she points out that the cookies are delicious with or without garnish, so feel free to skip that step if you want to get straight to baking.
As for the contents, she offers an easy swap: "Instead of almond flour, almond meal works but creates a denser cookie." Sugar-wise, you can use coconut or granulated sugar, or artificial options like erythritol to make these a low-carb dessert. "Egg whites can be swapped with aquafaba (chickpea brine) or a flax egg for a vegan version," she adds, highlighting the versatility of this recipe across several dietary restrictions. As noted, lemon zest is present in some recipes and not others, or Morone recommends trying orange zest for an easy alternative. Finally, if you want these cookies to truly stand out, she says, "You can also dip them in chocolate or roll them in crushed pistachios for variety."