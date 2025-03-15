These Sicilian Almond Cookies Are Sweet And Simple To Make

It's pretty much impossible to have too many cookie recipes, as each one offers a unique combination of flavors that deserves to be enjoyed. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone has a wide repertoire of them, and her latest consists of a simple Sicilian almond cookie. "I absolutely love these, they are so, so good," she raves and adds, "I can't ever eat just one, I have to eat at least three in one sitting." That's a pretty solid endorsement from a pro-baker. Plus, the cookies are naturally gluten-free, making them a tasty option for plenty of diets.

She shares, "I always make pignoli cookies at Christmas, they are one of my favorite cookies, and these remind me of those a lot except they are easier. So you get the delicious almond flavor without as much work." When it comes to baking a sweet treat, simplicity should not be underrated, and with their yummy almond taste and subtle citrus notes, these cookies are an absolute hit. Store them in a sealed container at room temperature for a week (if you can resist) or freeze them (or the portioned dough) for up to six months, per Morone's recommendations.