Pineapple Upside-Down Pound Cake Recipe

While many pineapple upside-down cake recipes call for using round pans, it's also possible to bake a square or rectangular one, and if you're feeling ambitious, you can even use a bundt pan. Developer Jessica Morone, however, wanted to make a crossover dessert where the brown sugar-pineapple topping would sit atop a pineapple-flavored pound cake. For this reason, she bakes her cake in a loaf pan.

Advertisement

As Morone tells us, the main difference between her cake and most other upside-down cake recipes isn't so much the shape, however, as it is the texture. She describes her pound cake creation as being "more dense but also more buttery" than the standard upside-down cake. What's more, the crunchy caramel layer isn't just on top of the cake but extends around the sides, as well, which makes for even more pineapple-y goodness. This wraparound topping gives the cake an amazing flavor, as it allows for extra sweetness and tang in every bite.