Summer Peaches and Cream Trifle Recipe

If you are looking for the perfect summer dessert, a trifle is a great option. While this type of dessert has been around since the 18th century, most modern versions are filled with fresh fruit that make them perfect for the warmer months. They are easy to put together, look pretty, and involve no baking, so you don't have to deal with a hot kitchen during the warm season. A trifle can also be made up to a day in advance, and it is large enough to feed a crowd — it's a great choice if you are looking for something to serve at an outdoor party or barbecue.

This peaches and cream trifle from recipe developer Jessica Morone is especially summery because it uses fresh, juicy peaches, which are mainly in season from June to September. This recipe combines layers of tender pound cake, luscious pastry cream, airy whipped cream, and juicy peaches. Each component comes together to create a dessert that is both visually stunning and incredibly flavorful.