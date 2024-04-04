The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Your Pastry Cream

Pastry cream adds a luscious richness and decadence to a wide array of sweet treats, from cream puffs to Italian lobster tails. However, there's one common misstep that even the most seasoned bakers can fall victim to — overcooking. While this creamy, delicious filling can set the stage for other components of the dessert to shine, overcooking is a frequent mistake that can detract from the overall quality of the dessert. When pastry cream is overcooked, the once silky-smooth texture becomes grainy and lumpy. Furthermore, the delicate flavors become muted, or even burnt. It's a heartbreaking outcome that can leave even the most meticulously crafted desserts feeling lackluster and disappointing.

So, why is it so easy to overcook pastry cream? The answer lies in its delicate nature. Pastry cream is essentially a custard made from milk, eggs, sugar, and flour or cornstarch. When heated, the eggs in the mixture coagulate, thickening the cream to a velvety consistency. However, if the cream is heated for too long or at too high a temperature, the eggs can become overcooked, resulting in a curdled, unpleasant texture — or even scrambled eggs in your cream. Nobody wants that.