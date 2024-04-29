Vegan Carrot Cake With Cinnamon-Cashew Frosting Recipe

Carrot cake is a beloved classic for good reason. It's moist, warmly spiced, full of texture, and wrapped in creamy goodness, and there are endless ways to customize it just to your liking. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird's version of vegan carrot cake with cinnamon-cashew frosting takes the intimidation out of vegan baking and will leave you with a moist and fluffy carrot cake that can please anyone's taste. This cake gets its structure from a generous amount of shredded carrots and flax meal, which replace the eggs. Baking powder gives the layers a lift, along with the baking soda that reacts with the crushed pineapple. The batter is combined by hand to ensure that the cake's texture does not toughen from over-mixing. These layers rise and bake into golden, level layers that are easy to assemble with the creamy vegan frosting.

Soaked raw cashews form the base of the silky smooth cinnamon-cashew frosting, and they're pureed with coconut cream, confectioner's sugar, vanilla, and a bit of fresh lemon juice and apple cider vinegar to mimic the tanginess of traditional cream cheese icing. Virgin coconut oil adds extra richness and a hint of coconut flavor, which is warmed up with ground cinnamon. The icing takes a bit of time to chill and set up, but it is so worth it!