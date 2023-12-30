The Gluten-Free Flour Created By Chefs At The French Laundry

Adapting recipes for gluten-free dietary restrictions can be a challenging but not impossible endeavor. Thanks to some of the chefs at The French Laundry, at-home bakers have significantly less math to complete while figuring out substitutions for gluten-filled baking recipes. Cup4Cup offers a perfect 1:1 ratio for flour, and the result of the gluten-free baked goods offers the same kind of finish as if gluten never left the kitchen.

The chefs at The French Laundry were inspired to come up with the flour in 2010 so that gluten-free diners could have similar dining experiences in the restaurant. The flour became the first gluten-free flour that could be substituted equally in baking recipes for a regular cup of all-purpose or whole wheat flour without any noticeable difference in texture or taste. From biscuits and scones to hamburger buns and chocolate cakes, Cup4Cup flour makes baking recipes accessible to all, without chefs having to sacrifice any of the elements that make their most prized recipes delicious.