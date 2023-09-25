Making Homemade Pasta Is Easier Than You Think With A Few Simple Kitchen Tools

Making fresh pasta can be a relaxing way to spend creative time in the kitchen while also getting dinner on the table. Looking at the huge variety of shapes that are possible, you might assume there are special tools needed — but with a good basic dough recipe and a handful of things you've got in your drawers already, you can create lots of special shapes for your next pasta night.

Hand-shaped pasta is actually easier than rolling out long sheets of dough for traditional pasta like linguini, especially if you don't have a dough roller, and you won't need a big countertop to work on. Little hand-shaped pasta can be made with simply your fingers and a table knife, but also with repurposed items that have the right textures and shapes, no need for more gadgets. We also love the flexibility of working with pasta this way, if the shape didn't come out as you hoped, roll it up and try again!