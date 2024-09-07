Blackberry Hazelnut Tea Cakes Recipe

What are tea cakes? Are they a cake, a cookie, or something else entirely? In England, tea cakes can refer to sweet buns or rolls made with dried fruit, while in Scotland, the name is applied to a type of chocolate-dipped cookie with a marshmallow topping similar to the s'mores-like Mallomar. Chinese tea cakes, on the other hand, may take the form of spongy, steamed sweet potato patties, while classic southern U.S. ones are essentially soft, puffy cookies. Recipe developer Alexander Roberts' blackberry hazelnut tea cakes are more like mini cupcakes, though, as they start with a soft batter rather than a stiff dough.

Roberts' tea cakes are delicately flavored with ground hazelnuts and lemon zest, then topped with a blackberry glaze. An additional berry on top contrasts beautifully with the pinkish-purple frosting, making for sweet two-bite morsels. While these tea cakes are almost too pretty to eat, "almost" is the operative word here, since they're too tempting not to take a nibble.