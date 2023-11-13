Honey Rosemary Hazelnut Shortbread Recipe

If you have ever taken a trip to Scotland, you've likely seen tartan tins of shortbread on offer in the gift shops. But, what is shortbread, and how did it originate? At heart, it is a simple recipe composed of only three readily accessible ingredients — flour, butter, and sugar. Folklore has it that shortbread came about during the reign of Mary Queen of Scots, who spent her childhood in France before returning to Scotland to assume the throne. The French pastry chefs that formed part of her retinue are said to have refined the recipe into the iconic Scottish snack we know today.

Because of its simplicity, the recipe for shortbread lends itself to variations. You've likely heard of millionaire's shortbread, and perhaps you've come across recipes that use shortbread as a base for a more elaborate cookie. This take on the classic shortbread recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, adds honey, hazelnuts, and fresh rosemary to make a delightfully balanced biscuit that can be enjoyed with both sweet and savory toppings, or simply consumed by itself for a delicious snack. The honey gives a gentle sweetness, the rosemary is piney and citrusy, and the toasted hazelnuts are nutty and earthy. The nuts also add a crunchy texture, which contrasts beautifully against the crumbly, buttery shortbread. So, if you're looking for an idea to up your shortbread game, why not give this honey rosemary hazelnut shortbread recipe a try?