Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Cookies Recipe
Tea lovers, rejoice! This is a dessert recipe that you will absolutely adore. Crispy, buttery, and filled with tea flavor, these lemon-glazed Earl Grey cookies from recipe developer Jessica Morone are easy to bake up anytime. The cookies build on the traditional recipe for shortbread, which contains only 3 ingredients, for a delightful twist on a beloved classic that adds subtle sophistication and brightness.
Morone notes that her favorite thing about these Earl Grey cookies is their amazing flavor. "They have the floral and citrusy notes of Earl Grey tea and a zesty lemon glaze," she says, "so each bite will give you a blend of tea flavor, lemony freshness, and buttery crumble." In addition to their lovely flavor, Morone says, "They are also so pretty, everyone will be impressed when you serve these, even though they are incredibly easy to make." Whether enjoyed with a steaming cup of tea or savored on their own, these lemon-glazed Earl Grey cookies are a simple yet refined dessert. This recipe encapsulates the essence of afternoon teatime, inviting you to savor moments of tranquility with every melt-in-your-mouth bite.
Gather the ingredients for lemon-glazed Earl Grey cookies
For this recipe, you only need a few simple ingredients: butter, lemon zest and juice, sugar, flour, salt, powdered sugar, and Earl Grey tea leaves. Morone notes that she used tea from tea bags in these because the tea tends to be finer. "If you use loose-leaf tea the pieces can be a bit large," she says, "so consider grinding them or putting them in a food processor to break them up first." This will keep your cookies from ending up tasting grainy.
Step 1: Mix the butter, zest, and tea
In a medium bowl mix together the softened butter, lemon zest, and tea until fully combined, smooth, and creamy. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 3: Add the ingredients to a stand mixer
Add the butter mixture, powdered sugar, flour, and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
Step 4: Beat
Beat together until a soft dough forms, about 5 minutes.
Step 5: Roll out the dough
Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface until it is about ¼-inch thick.
Step 6: Cut out the cookies
Cut out cookies into 2-inch circles using a round cookie cutter. Continue to reroll the dough and cut out cookies until you are out of dough and have 18 cookies.
Step 7: Place the cookies on baking sheets
Place the cut cookies on two parchment paper-lined baking sheets.
Step 8: Bake
Bake until the cookies are slightly golden, about 13 to 15 minutes, rotating the sheets halfway through. Let cool completely.
Step 9: Make the glaze
Make the glaze: In a small bowl whisk together the powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice until the glaze is just thin enough to drizzle. Add more lemon juice, if needed, to reach this consistency.
Step 10: Glaze the cookies
Use a small spoon to drizzle the glaze over the cooled cookies. Garnish with additional lemon zest, if using.
Step 11: Serve
Let the glaze set for about 5 minutes, then serve.
What kind of tea besides Earl Grey is good for cookies?
Earl Grey has a distinctive flavor that comes from it being flavored with bergamot oil. However, if you're looking to experiment with different flavors, there are several teas you could try as alternatives. Lady Grey is a great alternative because it is very similar, but adds lemon and orange peel. Though any standard black tea would work.
Chai could be a good option as a replacement as its spices add more warmth and complexity to the flavor of the cookies. Jasmine tea offers a subtle floral flavor that's both refreshing and aromatic. Lavender tea would go really well with these cookies because its floral, slightly sweet flavor pairs well with citrus. Any kind of citrus blend tea would also be a good option, enhancing the citrus notes already present in the cookies. Experimentation is key to finding the perfect tea flavor for your Earl Grey cookies!
Can you freeze this cookie dough and bake later?
Yes! This dough can both be refrigerated or frozen before baking it. While not necessary for this recipe, chilling the cookie dough helps the dough firm up, making it easier to handle, and can also enhance the flavor of the cookies.
To refrigerate the dough shape it into a disc, wrap it in plastic to prevent it from drying out, and keep it in the fridge for up to 3 days. To freeze the dough shape it into a disc and wrap it in plastic wrap or put it in a freezer bag. The dough can stay frozen for up to 2 months. When you are ready to bake the dough, let it thaw to room temperature, then roll it out and bake it as the recipe directs. For leftover cookies, you can keep them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. The baked cookies also freeze really well for up to 6 months, but be sure to freeze the cookies before you ice them.
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons Earl Grey tea leaves
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- 2 cups flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- For the glaze
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- Additional lemon zest, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|374
|Total Fat
|20.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|54.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|23.1 g
|Sodium
|133.4 mg
|Protein
|3.1 g