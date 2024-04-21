Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Cookies Recipe

Tea lovers, rejoice! This is a dessert recipe that you will absolutely adore. Crispy, buttery, and filled with tea flavor, these lemon-glazed Earl Grey cookies from recipe developer Jessica Morone are easy to bake up anytime. The cookies build on the traditional recipe for shortbread, which contains only 3 ingredients, for a delightful twist on a beloved classic that adds subtle sophistication and brightness.

Morone notes that her favorite thing about these Earl Grey cookies is their amazing flavor. "They have the floral and citrusy notes of Earl Grey tea and a zesty lemon glaze," she says, "so each bite will give you a blend of tea flavor, lemony freshness, and buttery crumble." In addition to their lovely flavor, Morone says, "They are also so pretty, everyone will be impressed when you serve these, even though they are incredibly easy to make." Whether enjoyed with a steaming cup of tea or savored on their own, these lemon-glazed Earl Grey cookies are a simple yet refined dessert. This recipe encapsulates the essence of afternoon teatime, inviting you to savor moments of tranquility with every melt-in-your-mouth bite.