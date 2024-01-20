Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches Recipe

When you think of food that's zesty, bold, and full of flavor, tea sandwiches aren't necessarily at the top of the list. Dainty, bite-sized, and crustless, they're typically served as part of English tea, and one of the most well-known and traditional tea sandwich fillings is sliced cucumber a butter or cream cheese. Now, that classic is getting a zesty, spice-filled makeover thanks to recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse.

"I love serving tea sandwiches when guests come over at the last minute — they're so quick to throw together and always a hit!" says Rosenhouse. "This spicy twist gives the classic cucumber sandwich a modern upgrade. The cilantro, chili, and lime is an unexpected contrast to the mild cream cheese and crisp, fresh cucumber." Tea sandwiches are typically served during daytime affairs, and they're usually not the only thing on the table. If you're looking for ideas, Rosenhouse has you covered: "Serve these tea sandwiches with tea, coffee, mimosas, or any desired drinks," she says. "They also pair well with other afternoon treats, such as scones, tea cookies, or fresh fruit."