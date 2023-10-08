Give Your Pizza Sauce A Spicy Kick With Calabrian Chiles

If you want to wow pizza people with your sauce, you don't need to fret over expensive ingredients or long simmering recipes ... just make it spicy. There is no "best" type of pizza, but there is something special about the way heat transforms the saucy, cheesy comfort of a slice. While making a pizza spicy usually involves tossing ingredients like jalapeños or hot sauce on top of the pie, creating a spicy sauce elevates the whole thing even further, giving every bite an undercurrent of warmth that will radiate through the whole meal. It's good enough to make you wonder why spicy pizza isn't the default. And while you could go with a standard arrabiata-style recipe with red chili flakes, there's another spicy addition that can really give your sauce some punch: Calabrian chiles.

These spicy peppers are already the secret weapons in many pizza makers' arsenals, as their potent smoky spice adds not just heat, but tons of acidic flavor to all different kinds of pizza. They commonly come chopped in a jar with oil, or crushed and ground into a paste, making them easy to spoon out as a topping. You could start there and be perfectly happy, but incorporating Calabrian chiles into your pizza sauce will make for a truly unique experience, infusing the pepper taste and multiplying the complexity of the whole pie.