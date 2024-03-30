Strawberry Marshmallow Fudge Recipe

Recipe developer Jessica Morone says of her latest candy creation, "Strawberry is a bright, fun flavor that you don't see often for fudge," but you must admit that it sure looks pretty in pink. Well worth the easy, no-bake preparation it requires, Morone's strawberry marshmallow fudge is ideal for gifting and also equips aspiring home confectioners with a few key tips for successful fudge-making.

For starters, Morone says that when warming up the evaporated milk mixture for this recipe, you'll want to make sure it reaches at least 235 F, and anywhere in the 235-240 range is best. "Otherwise," she explains, "there will still be too much water in the mixture, and it will be too soft once it has set." She also says that if your fudge seizes up to the point that you can't stir in the white chocolate, marshmallow creme, and strawberries, you can just put it back on the stove with the burner set as low as it'll go. Gently heat and stir the fudge until all of the ingredients combine, then switch off the flame, pour it into the pan, and look forward to your berry-flecked dessert.